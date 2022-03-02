The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Joanna Swash (Moneypenny)

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny.

Recruited as Moneypenny’s first sales person in 2005 – today, Joanna is Group CEO of an international business that has grown to employ more than 1000 people across continents, turning over £50m in 2020.

Joanna played a key role overseeing the company’s entry into the US market, as well as subsequent private equity investment by ECI Partners in 2018 to accelerate Moneypenny’s UK & US plans for expansion and acquisition.

At the heart of Moneypenny lies a unique culture based on mutual respect and trust. Joanna’s intimate understanding and nurturing of these founding principles has seen the business enjoy recognition as a Sunday Times Best Company to Work For for over a decade.

Above all else, when it comes to outsourced communications, Joanna believes passionately that businesses of any size should ‘stick to their knitting’: “Focus on what you’re really good at – and let experts help take care of the rest.”

You can watch the full digital discussion below: