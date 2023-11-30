The Oaks Care Home in Newtown Wins Great British Care Award

An activities coordinator from a Welsh care home has been recognised in this year’s Great British Care Awards 2023.

Cheryl Morris, the Activities Co-ordinator for The Oaks Care Home in Newtown, Powys, has scooped The Care Home Activity Co-ordinator Award for Wales.

Cheryl, who has a background in finance, became her dad’s carer during his dementia journey. After he died in 2022, Cheryl channelled her caregiving experience into becoming an activities coordinator at The Oaks.

Cheryl will now be entered into the National Finals which take place on 22 March 2024 at the ICC in Birmingham.

Judges said: “Cheryl’s artistic flair is evident and she clearly brings joy to all those involved.”

Jen Roberts, Registered Manager of The Oaks Care Home, said:

“Our Activities Team hold monthly residents meetings, attend quarterly relatives meetings and work closely with the staff teams across the home and families to achieve the best activities they can. “The atmosphere is wonderful and our Facebook page has so many followers as a result of the activities team and what they are always doing. “Cheryl joined our team at the beginning of 2023 and has not only identified what is important to all our residents and their families, but also provided a really great calendar of activities that include trips out on the bus, local walks and events for residents unable to join in with communal group events. “Cheryl is also able to sing, play guitar and the piano, and is an artist in her own right. She is an asset to our team and all the residents at The Oaks and she really deserves this award.”

Cheryl said:

“It was lovely of Jen to nominate me for the award. I’ve had an incredible year working at The Oaks and we’re a great team – from the staff to family and friends, individuals in the community, community groups, and organisations and local businesses who support us. But the real stars of the show are our wonderful residents.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

There are twenty-one awards categories available for nomination, which represent all areas of the social care sector, whether it be older people or specialist services, residential or home care. From frontline staff such as care workers and care managers to people who have made an impact in other ways such as training and innovation.

Samantha Holt, Head Chef at The Oaks Care Home, was a finalist for the Ancillary Worker Award in the same awards. Samantha works closely with residents to identify dietary needs, their likes and dislikes, and deals with special requests for birthdays and anniversaries.

