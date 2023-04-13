The North Wales Businesses That are Here for Good

What does it mean to be a business for good? Many businesses of a certain size will subscribe to some concept of Corporate Social Responsibility – but is it any more than lip service?

Last month, those organisations who pledge to do more for their planet and communities than simply turn a profit are being celebrated as part of B Corp Month.

There are over 6,300 certified B Corps worldwide, all of which have met strict criteria and been officially recognised for their commitment to making a positive difference, but it’s hoped that celebrations throughout March will have inspired many more businesses to adopt similar values.

So, what role could businesses in North Wales play in solving the societal, environmental and economic problems we face?

There is a growing movement in the UK for organisations to be held to a higher standard. When it comes to a greener future, it’s not uncommon for people to look to the corporate sector to lead the way in manifesting it. Similarly, businesses are seen to have solutions to some of the socio-economic issues that affect the communities they work within.

Whilst we all have our part to play, increasing numbers of companies are taking these responsibilities seriously and pledging to ensure their business can benefit everyone. Those leading the way in these areas are not solely the household names such as Ben & Jerry’s and Patagonia, but are amongst our local communities and at the grassroots – so who are the North Wales businesses committed to doing better?

The champions for mums to thrive as well as survive

Whilst mothers are taking care of their families, who is taking care of them?

New parenthood is challenging enough of a change, but low incomes, homelessness, mental health struggles and other socio-economic factors can make what should be a joyful time almost impossible to cope with. Blossom and Bloom are a Rhyl-based charity who are there to guide new mums through the transition, especially those struggling with housing, home life or financial issues.

Founded in 2020 initially to provide emergency accommodation for mothers and babies facing homelessness, it has already supported over 70 mums and babies to have brighter beginnings.

Founder Vicky Welsman-Millard said:

“The well-being support we’ve given to mothers in Rhyl since we launched has proven to be much needed. There is a lot of poverty in the area and a housing crisis too; the demand for support has meant we’ve developed our service rapidly over the past few years. “We want to see mothers and babies thrive, living happy and healthy lives, rather than just surviving during tough times. It means a lot to our service users to get the help they need with kindness and care, and it’s really important to us that these families can forge a brighter future in the long term.”

Blossom and Bloom’s community outreach project has allowed thirty-four mums to access structured support and guidance on topics from budgeting and relationships, to getting out and having fun alongside parenting.

Making North Wales a hub for commerce

For small businesses, the budget and opportunities to get a brand name out there and in front of captive audiences are often massively lacking.

The vicious cycle of needing capital to invest but not having the opportunity to grow is not lost on many North Wales companies, who are now dealing with the added pressures of the rising cost of living and doing business.

Fair Events Management Ltd. is a social enterprise with a mission to give startups, local businesses and emerging talent a creative and cultural platform to showcase their offering to thousands of people for minimal cost. The team founded Wrexham Feast, a local food festival dedicated to supporting chefs, retailers and artists from the area with low costs for traders and attending families, too.

Thousands of free tickets have been given away to people who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend, and 227 small businesses have been supported through the company’s work. Last year, Wrexham Feast won the Community Award at the Daily Post Business Awards for the impact it has had locally.

Samantha Harris, Event Coordinator for Fair Events Management and Wrexham Feast, said:

“Chances for businesses in their early or developing stages to shine are few and far between in most places, but the benefits of events like Wrexham Feast have been clear. Experience for traders to hone their skills, trial products and connect with the community have proven to give businesses a real boost, and its affordability as a family day out has seen lots of locals come together, which is great to see. “We’re passionate about local trade and encouraging more people to buy from Wrexham retailers has been another aim for us – the less we need to outsource from other parts of the country and, indeed, the world, the more the planet will benefit.”

Building a more accessible world

When we consider how we can make workplaces, public spaces and homes more accessible, many of us will initially think of mobility aids such as ramps or lifts to help visitors to get around the site conveniently and safely.

Undoubtedly an important issue, accessibility for those with decreased mobility has seen major strides taken in recent years – but how can we tackle the existing anxiety that many still feel before visiting an unfamiliar place, apprehensive that they may face some difficulty?

Familiarisation Videos was founded by Karen Williams to ‘make the unfamiliar more familiar’ and offer people the opportunity to assess a public venue based on their needs before visiting.

Karen said that the growing database of videos, showing how venues are laid out and what requirements may be missing, will be a game changer for people with disabilities:

“Considerations for accessibility needs are more common than ever in public areas, but, still, people face the barrier of simply not knowing what lies beyond the front door. For people to be able to see this in advance and make plans or request reasonable adjustments will massively reduce anxiety. “All businesses can do a little more to improve accessibility – no venue will ever be 100% accessible as we all have such complex and wide-ranging needs, but Familiarisation Videos can make a huge difference.

Business that supports other businesses

Some might say that it’s easier said than done to run a profitable business which strives to generate turnover and a positive impact in equal measures.

Town Square Spaces (TownSq), a growing network of coworking hubs and certified B Corp business, looks to support other local enterprises both to grow and do better business. It’s an organisation with an aim to leave the world in a better state than it was when it was founded, using business as a force for good and

Community Director of TownSq, Carl Turner, said:

“Being a B-Corp, for us, means making valuable contributions to local economies, championing entrepreneurship and improving opportunities for local business people, and having the minimal possible impact on the environment when setting up and operating coworking spaces.”

Their North Wales spaces, the Wrexham Enterprise Hub and Costigan’s Coworking in Rhyl, are bases for Blossom and Bloom, Fair Events Management Ltd. and Familiarisation Videos, and are huge supporters and collaborators with member companies on some of their projects. The hubs offer regular business support courses and guidance for budding entrepreneurs, empowering people to pursue what they’re passionate about and forge a future for themselves as their own boss.

Going above and beyond the status quo

Not all businesses are set up for the purpose of supporting the environment or the local community, but that doesn’t mean that some don’t feel a sense of responsibility to give back.

HR Anchor is an employment law specialist and HR outsourcing firm based in Rhyl, which primarily works with corporate clients, but has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability. The team work paperlessly and pay close attention to their carbon footprint, which was assessed to be almost half that of the average office-based business.

Sales & Marketing Executive Victoria Panagakis said that the company had been eco-conscious since it was first founded:

“We have always been keen to have a positive impact through our work, not only for our clients but for the surrounding community and environment too. “We feel that, especially today, putting more resources into sustainability and social responsibility is an investment that not only ensures that we make positive contributions as a company, but strengthens our relationships with people and partners in the local area. That’s why we make an effort to offset our carbon output, choose high-quality and long-lasting reusable products when making company purchases, and even getting stuck into schemes like The Woodland Trust’s tree planting initiative. “We’ve committed to our own Environmental Sustainability Policy to ensure we can continue to improve how we do things and keep sight of our goal to be a business for good.”

What can we learn?

It’s clear that a running theme between businesses that are here for good is the importance of togetherness and the lifting up of those around us.

Blossom and Bloom’s Vicky said:

“It’s not enough for businesses to be simply self-serving anymore. Many people are facing tough situations, so the organisations who show compassion and commitment to enacting genuine change will ultimately reap rewards in the form of loyalty and appreciation.”

Samantha suggested that doing right by the planet and the community around you may not always be the most profitable approach, but should not be written off:

“We’ve already seen a boost to our local economy as a result of a more active trade scene, and this will have a knock-on effect for businesses here, too. The sense of togetherness we’ve fostered in Wrexham between retailers and audiences alike seems to have accrued a great deal of loyalty for companies.”

Carl of TownSq said:

“We want as many new businesses as possible to share our values of responsibility to the planet and communities we work in, which is why we are so keen to support budding entrepreneurs and invite them into our close-knit network where members are always inspiring one another to do better. We’re proud to say that so many of the businesses based at our hubs or coming through our programmes are making big waves in areas like sustainability and social enterprise.”

Karen pointed out the importance of putting yourself in others’ shoes: