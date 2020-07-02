The National Botanic Garden of Wales Reopens

We are delighted to announce that the National Botanic Garden of Wales is open to the pubic again from Monday July 6th.

Huge thanks to all our members, visitors, staff, volunteers, friends and everyone for sticking with us through these strange and difficult times.

With 568 acres, we're more than confident we can meet all the social-distancing guidelines but you will notice some changes which are designed to keep everyone safe.

For instance, we are asking that, when you park your car, you leave a whole space between you and the next car. We'll be there to help you.

As we carefully control the flow of visitors, there may be some queuing so please look for the safety signs and follow the guidance – once again, we will be on hand to help if you have any questions.

The Garden is open from 10am-6pm, seven days a week.

For prices, please take a look at our website.

If you are a Member, don't forget to dig out and dust off your membership card and bring it with you. It's your ticket into the Botanic Garden.

The Broadwalk is looking beautiful right now, and watch out for the replanting and restoration work going on in the Bog Garden. At the top of the Broadwalk, the Boulder Garden is so full of colour as is the Wild Garden down behind the Great Glasshouse. Our unique, historic Double Walled Garden is a must-see, too.

Now is the perfect time to enjoy our beautiful, wide-open spaces. Explore the Arboretum, take a tranquil lakeside stroll or one of our countryside trails, visit the British Bird of Prey Centre, sneak a peak in Fairy Woods, marvel at the magnificent Ghost Forest, and venture out onto the wider estate to enjoy the wonders of our Waun Las National Nature Reserve.

We only have a limited catering offer at this time – takeaway ice creams, cold drinks etc – but there are socially-distanced picnic benches you can use if you want to bring your own. There are enhanced cleaning regimes in place, too, so please be patient with our facilities staff as they keep the Garden safe for you.

We now have floor markings to ensure that you remain at least two metres from the next person or household at all times.

We cannot open the Great Glasshouse right now but, when we do, you will find a new one-way system in there. All we ask is that you follow the arrows and keep your distance.

To help keep us all safe, most of our other indoor spaces – the Gallery, Apothecary and Butterfly House – are closed and so is the Children's Playground but the Gift Shop and Garden Centre are open, and there are tables and chairs in the Restaurant Courtyard if you need to take a breather. There is no visitor buggy service in operation but our mobility scooters will be available. These will need to be booked in advance by calling 01558 667149.

Use the sanitising stations at the entrance and exit to the Garden and outside the toilet facilities and pay heed to the signs around the Garden to ensure and safe and pleasant visit.

Be well – do not visit if you are showing signs of any of the symptoms of the virus

do not visit if you are showing signs of any of the symptoms of the virus Keep safe – maintain your distance and stay at least two metres apart

maintain your distance and stay at least two metres apart Heed the guidance – stay home if you have serious or underlying health conditions or are caring for loved ones who do

For the very latest information and guidance, visit the Public Health Wales website

We look forward to welcoming you back to the Botanic Garden very soon.