The National Botanic Garden of Wales Appoints Five New Trustees

The National Botanic Garden of Wales is delighted to announce the appointment of five new Trustees.

They are BBC broadcaster and past Chair of Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Mel Doel; Sarah Jennings, director of communications at Natural Resources Wales; Dr Helen Matthews, retired Consultant Psychiatrist with Hywel Dda UHB; Professor Pete Wall, clinical physiologist and past chair of research ethics committees in Wales; and Professor Iain Donnison, head of IBERS at Aberystwyth University.

All five are based in Wales and two live in Carmarthenshire – and are Welsh speakers.

The new recruits were welcomed by the Chair of Trustees, Gary Davies and vice-chair, Julie James.

Gary said:

“It is a huge pleasure to welcome our new board members who all bring new and special talents to the Botanic Garden. With their help and their skills, we can continue the excellent work carried out here in a very special cause.”

The Botanic Garden is a charity, governed by a Board of Trustees. The position of Trustee is voluntary and, together, their role is to support the Director in implementing the organisation’s vision and strategy.

The new appointments join on the board the likes of Sir Roger Jones, Carmarthenshire county councillor Dai Jenkins, garden historian Liz Whittle and former member of the National Assembly, Eluned Parrott. For a full list of Botanic Garden Trustees, go to https://botanicgarden.wales/about-the-garden/trustees/

The National Botanic Garden of Wales, in Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire, opened in May 2000, and is dedicated to the research and conservation of biodiversity, to sustainability, lifelong learning and the enjoyment of the visitor.