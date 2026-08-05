The Mastering Diversity Awards 2026 Open for Nominations

Nominations are officially open for the Mastering Diversity Awards 2026.

The awards celebrate individuals, teams, organisations, businesses and community initiatives moving diversity and inclusion beyond statements and into everyday practice, opening doors, challenging inequality, changing systems and building communities in which more people can belong and thrive.

The awards ceremony will take place at Senedd Cymru on Thursday 19 November 2026, from 6pm to 8pm

Shav Taj MS has been announced as the Sponsoring Member of the Senedd for the 2026 Awards.

The ceremony is supported by Joint Headline Sponsors Vodafone Business and LEIGH DAY — Lawyers Against Injustice, alongside an established network of category sponsors and partners from across Wales.

Founder and CEO of Mastering Diversity, Bernie Davies, said:

“I created the Mastering Diversity Awards because those doing the patient, courageous and often unseen work of inclusion deserve more than our gratitude—they deserve a platform. “Recognition can change the direction of a life, strengthen an organisation and inspire an entire community. These Awards bring together people from across Wales who are not simply talking about inclusion, but putting it into practice and creating change that others can see, feel and build upon. “We are especially proud to introduce Young Person of the Year for 2026. Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow; many are already leading, challenging inequality and reshaping their communities today. “We go together or not at all.”

Nominations are invited across 12 public categories:

Lifetime Achievement Champion

Category Sponsor: LEIGH DAY — Joint Headline Sponsor

Diversity in STEM Champion

Category Sponsor: Vodafone Business — Joint Headline Sponsor

Diversity in Business Champion

Category Sponsors: NatWest and Hugh James

Gender Equality Champion

Diversity in Sports Champion

Category Sponsor: Commonwealth Games Team Wales

Diversity in Representation Champion

Category Sponsor: Transport for Wales

Cognitive and Neurodiversity Champion

Community Champion

Category Sponsor: Final Rentals

Diversity in Education Champion

Category Sponsor: Howell's School, Llandaff

Diversity in the Public Sector Champion

Category Sponsors: Cardiff Life and WCS Agency

Diversity in Health Champion

Category Sponsor: Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust

Young Person of the Year

Young Person of the Year recognises a person aged 30 or under whose leadership, creativity, advocacy or service is advancing diversity, equity, inclusion or belonging.

The programme also includes Ambassador of the Year, a special honour recognising exceptional service to the Mastering Diversity mission and Ambassador Programme. This award is selected by the Mastering Diversity Board and is not open to public nomination.

The Awards are rooted in Wales and welcome nominations for individuals, teams, businesses, public bodies, educational institutions, charities, social enterprises, community groups and initiatives whose work has a clear connection to Wales.

Self-nominations are accepted, and there is no charge to submit a nomination.

Nominees do not need to hold a senior title or work within a formal equality, diversity and inclusion role. The judges will be looking for clear evidence of contribution, impact, inclusive practice, innovation, testimony and the challenges nominees have overcome.

Strong nominations should explain:

The inequality, barrier or community need that was addressed

What the nominee personally did

Who benefited from the work

What changed as a result

What evidence demonstrates the nominee's impact

Why the contribution is distinctive and deserving of recognition

Nominations close at 11:59pm on Wednesday 30 September 2026.

Full category criteria and the nomination form are available through the Mastering Diversity website.

The Mastering Diversity Awards 2026 will bring together nominees, community leaders, businesses, public bodies, educators, health professionals, charities, advocates, policymakers and partners for an evening of recognition, connection and inspiration at the heart of Welsh democracy.

Guests will hear powerful stories from across Wales and celebrate those whose leadership and service are helping to create fairer workplaces, institutions, services and communities.

Places are limited, and advance registration is essential.

Book here to attend the Mastering Diversity Awards 2026.