The Marine & Property Group Ltd Employ New Managing Director

The Marine & Property Group Limited offer marine leisure berthing across Wales & the South West at their 5 marinas.

They also operate the leading marine services and engineering business in Wales, are fast expanding their harbour management and dredging services, as well as running their expansive property side of the business.

As the business looks toward a successful 2022 and beyond, the leadership team and board of directors has been further strengthened with the appointment of Lee Davies as its new Managing Director.

From an extensive career within the Civil Engineering and Construction industry he will bring with him a broad range of commercial, leadership and project management experience that will be a natural driver to support the group in its strategic goals for growth and development through the coming years.

Drew McDonald, Director, said,

We were inundated with high calibre applicants, but one CV stood out. Lee’s commercial experience, management expertise and cultural fit for the company were obvious from the start. We have no doubt that Lee coming on board will allow us to deliver even more as a business and will help maximise our potential as a team. Lee strengthens the board and provides a crucial additional resource to support all department managers in the group. We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Lee to the team and look forward to working with him in the months and years to come.

Lee Davies said,