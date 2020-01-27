The Lord’s Taverners Wales Raised £23k at Christmas Lunches

Wales’ leading youth cricket and disability sports charity, The Lord’s Taverners Wales, has raised an incredible £22,954 through its hugely popular annual Christmas Lunch events and has started the New Year by welcoming its new chairman.

The two fundraisers were once again held at the Cardiff Marriott with Rod Woodward hosting both, and entertainment from Paul Sinha, Jamie Sutherland, Graham Jolley, Sebastian Walton, Kevin Connelly and Simon Evans. The raffle and auction proved as popular as ever at what was the charity’s 36th consecutive Christmas event.

Previous Chairman, Ed Meggitt, welcomed guests and delivered an engaging toast at each event as his last act as chairman, before handing over to Andrew Gibson this January.

Ed said:

“It’s been an absolute privilege being Chairman for the last ten years and meeting so many inspiring children who, thanks to this fantastic charity and our loyal supporters, have been able to get involved with sports in some way. Whether that has been with the donation of a new team kit, a sports wheelchair, an adapted minibus or sensory and play equipment facilities, or if they have engaged with our disability cricket programmes, it has been an honour to have played a part in making it happen. “I am delighted at the way the charity has evolved over the years by extending its disability programmes and engaging in challenging community programmes. The work of the team here in Wales and London has enabled over £1M to be spent by the Taverners in Wales over the last 10 years that I have been Chairman. That is a wonderful achievement to help kids that really need our support. I look forward to handing over to Andrew Gibson and lending him my full support. The charity in Wales will be in safe hands.”

Andrew Gibson, Partner at Cardiff’s Cushman & Wakefield, said:

“I am delighted to have been given the responsibility of taking forward the role of Chairman of Lord’s Taverners Wales from Ed. I would personally like to thank him for everything he has done for this wonderful charity and I will ensure that we continue to build on the successful platform he has created. The charity is growing rapidly through programmes such as Super 1s, Wicketz and Table Cricket. These new programmes represent an exciting time for me as Chair and our wider committee to continue to help even more disabled and disadvantaged children throughout Wales, by giving them ‘a sporting chance’.”

The Lord’s Taverners is the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity, breaking down barriers and empowering disadvantaged and disabled young people to fulfil their potential and build life skills.

Throughout 2019, The Lord’s Taverners nationally distributed 10 tons of recycled sports kits to projects in 20 countries, delivered 27 minibuses to special educational needs schools, installed 25 play spaces and provided 44 wheelchairs.