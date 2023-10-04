The Latest Raspberry Pi 5 Rolls off Production Lines at Sony UK TEC

The latest model of Britain’s best-selling single board computer, Raspberry Pi5, is rolling off the production lines at Sony UK Technology Centre (UK TEC) later this year.

Sony UK TEC began its partnership with Raspberry Pi in 2012, and has produced over 50 million units in the last eleven years, making this one of the most successful contract manufacturing partnerships for the European Sony site. In addition to the five core Raspberry Pi models, the Welsh-based facility also produces the full range of Pi peripheral products, as well as several other products for global third-party customers.

The new Raspberry Pi5 model will deliver a step change in peripheral performance and functionality, generating excitement among customers worldwide.

Kevin Edwards, Director at Engineering at Sony UK TEC said:

“We are immensely proud to be the manufacturing partner for the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi5.

This newest edition to the Raspberry Pi product line challenged our teams to innovate our manufacturing processes, while still maintaining the product’s price point, which is important to the Raspberry Pi’s mission to create opportunities for learning and innovation in industry. Close collaboration with both the Raspberry Pi team and our suppliers has been instrumental in making this possible.

Not only is this another milestone for the team at Sony UK TEC, but also for our local community as a testament to the skills of our local workforce. We are confident that this will, once again, bolster Wales’s standing as a pioneering and highly-skilled nation, bringing substantial economic advantages to the region.”

The close collaboration between the Raspberry Pi team, Suppliers and Sony UK TEC has also resulted in a successful reduction of the Raspberry Pi 5 packaging, leading to a substantial decrease in the product’s overall carbon footprint. This activity is one of many ongoing efforts to reduce negative impact to the environment, and a testament to all parties’ commitment to building a sustainable future.

Sony UK Technology Centre employs over 600 highly skilled team players, who help create some of the most advanced technology on the global market. Alongside producing the latest Sony 4K broadcast equipment, its world-class team also works across third-party collaborative manufacturing on products including the Raspberry Pi.