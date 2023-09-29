The Growing Demand for Soft Skills Training in the Modern Workplace

In today’s dynamic and ever-evolving business landscape, employees are expressing an increasing desire for more training in soft skills.

Recognising the profound impact of these skills on their professional and personal lives, workers are calling for investment in their growth and development, one of the biggest challenges workers face today with the cost of living crisis. This has driven employees to develop their skills to progress their careers further to strive for promotions and to achieve the salaries they deserve.

LinkedIn’s 2023 Workplace Report reveals that 93% of organisations are concerned about employee retention, suggesting that organisations that are not willing to invest in their employees will face the prospect of losing them to organisations that will. A survey by Lorman also revealed that 70% of employees would be somewhat likely to leave their current jobs to work for an organisation known for investing in employee development and learning.

Other statistics that came from this survey include:

87% of millennials believe learning and development in the workplace is important.

Only 29% of employees are “very satisfied” with the current career advancement opportunities available within their organisation.

76% of employees say that a company would be more appealing if it offered additional skills training to its staff.

E-learning platform Skillshub recognises the importance of soft skill training and which skills in particular employees want.

Using Google search data, Skillshub found that ‘soft skills’ receive an average of 12,100 searches a month, supporting the public’s interest in these.

According to the search data, the most sought-after soft skills are:

Interpersonal skills: 22,2000 monthly searches

Leadership skills: 8,100 monthly searches

Organisational skills: 4,400 monthly searches

Sean McPheat, Founder and CEO of Skillshub, commented:

“These soft skills are often forgotten about, and seen as unimportant when compared to more specific skills a job role may need. However, there’s so much value that these skills provide in both work and personal life. The data and research out there show just how important these soft skills are to employees. We hope employers recognise the importance of these skills and invest in employees’ development by providing them with soft skills training.”

Skillshub also found that certain skills seem to have become more alluring in the past year with a year-on-year increase for oral communication skills (+120%), resourcefulness skills (+100%), and teamwork skills (+48%).

By investing in soft skills training, we are not only empowering our workforce but also fortifying our competitive position in the market. With the ever-changing business landscape, investment in people and employees will be a driving force behind continued success.

