The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast – Episode One

In this new podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Vice-President Professor Maria Hinfelaar about how she came to north Wales and her ambitions for the institution.

Maria joined Glyndwr University in March 2016 as the incoming Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, where she says she was made very welcome. She was previously president at Ireland’s Limerick Institute of Technology, a place she says is “very similar” to Glyndwr, for about 10 years. Before this, she was based in the Netherlands, her native country, where she also worked in education.

Maria also explains how the university aims to inspire and enable people and organisations to improve through degrees, research, business collaborations and other pathways on offer at Glyndwr. It’s an institution “in the thick of things”, she says, striving to achieve “education, research and engagement” through the work of its students, staff and partners.