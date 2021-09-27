The Future Power of Fission & Fusion

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, the company in which Georgia Gascoyne is CEO, are proud to have shaped the Company of some 40 years to become the acknowledged World Leaders in gas weld purging techniques.

Founders of Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT, PhD level educated specialists in welding metallurgy and gas physics, have more than 50 years’ experience each in their respective fields.

Georgia Gascoyne, CEO of Huntingdon Fusion Techniques and Director & Chair of the Wales Nuclear Forum chats to Business News Wales about the true future power of fission and fusion.

Net Zero Needs Nuclear is the current strapline for the Wales Nuclear Forum. Georgia says:

“Their mission is to accelerate the ability of the world to achieve net zero by 2050. They will do this by driving collaboration between the nuclear and renewable technology.”

Established in 2017, the Wales Nuclear Forum is the central place for anyone looking to remain aware of Nuclear industry news updates, projects and events. Members also benefit from access and participation at regular forum meetings, compliance reports and essential training support.

But what does Georgia think the role of the Wales Nuclear Forum will be in supporting Wales’ Net Zero Journey? She says:

“As an organization, we fully back the campaign and we fully promote it across social media. Part of the remit of the WNF is to lobby government about important nuclear related matters that affect our region. This topic is very high on our agenda.”

The Wales Nuclear Form recently signed an MOU with the NIA. But how did Georgia feel about that and what exactly will this achieve?

“We are delighted that the Welsh Government is signing an MoU with the Sizewell C Consortium. This shows the level of commitment to ensure that Welsh businesses benefit from the project in the same way as Hinkley Point C.”

The Wales Nucleur Forum is renowned for being a leading-pan Wales forum, which prides itself in strategic engagement between the energy industry and Welsh-based suppliers.