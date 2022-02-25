Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The Future Leaders Programme – Developing Your Own Personal Brand

A - Home Page B - Original Content HR & People North Wales Regions Training and Skills
SHARE
,

Business Development Officer Chloe Huxley is responsible for building relationships and connecting industry to communicate opportunities with the Enterprise team at Wrexham Glyndwr.

Huxley, who has experience working in a number of sectors, talks to Business News Wales about the Future Leaders Programme.

She is passionate about connecting industry and academia.

Huxley’s role requires an understanding of the importance of building industry relationships and business and individual requirements to support growth.

Future Leaders programme at Wrexham Glyndwr University encourages people to think about leadership skills and to develop the knowledge and capabilities needed in the 21st century.

The courses are available to people from across Wales who are looking to develop their leadership skills. Huxley says:

“We've had people from mid-Wales, we've had people from Swansea, we've had people from the west coast of Wales. It's a great way of creating a network.

“If I think about the people who have been on this course previously, it's been a real cross-sector mix. We've had people from not for profit, from private sector, from academia and the public sector going through the programme.”

SHARE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

Related Articles

Glyndwr University

 