The Future Leaders Programme – Developing Your Own Personal Brand

Business Development Officer Chloe Huxley is responsible for building relationships and connecting industry to communicate opportunities with the Enterprise team at Wrexham Glyndwr.

Huxley, who has experience working in a number of sectors, talks to Business News Wales about the Future Leaders Programme.

She is passionate about connecting industry and academia.

Huxley’s role requires an understanding of the importance of building industry relationships and business and individual requirements to support growth.

Future Leaders programme at Wrexham Glyndwr University encourages people to think about leadership skills and to develop the knowledge and capabilities needed in the 21st century.

The courses are available to people from across Wales who are looking to develop their leadership skills. Huxley says: