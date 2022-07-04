The Future for Oil and Gas in the UK

This conference will discuss the outlook for oil and gas in the UK.

It will be a timely discussion, taking place in advance of the next oil and gas licensing round – set to begin this autumn – and amid heightened concern around energy pricing, energy security, and reaching net-zero targets.

Bringing together stakeholders and policymakers, areas for discussion will look at:

the outlook for future oil and gas fields in the North Sea – environmental impact – preparing industries – meeting changing energy demands

the links between wider offshore energy operations – including blue hydrogen, CCUS and offshore wind – options to share and re-purpose infrastructure

competition for offshore space – addressing issues around accommodation of multiple industry needs

policy developments – the impacts of the windfall tax on financing, and options for supporting investor confidence going forward – opportunities relating to decarbonisation and net-zero ambitions – implications for oil and gas operations

progress on the North Sea Transition Deal – assessing the programme

energy security and pricing – long-term priorities for energy source stability, the drive to increase domestic supplies, and impacts on industry customers and domestic consumers

Westminster Energy, Environment & Transport Forum are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with Fiona Mettam, Director, Energy Development and Resilience, BEIS; Stuart Walters, Senior Policy Manager, North Sea Transition Authority; and Will Webster, Energy Policy Manager, Offshore Energies UK.