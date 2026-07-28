The Full EV Moves Into South West England With Drive Green Partnership

The Full EV has partnered with Drive Green, the UK's largest specialist EV dealership, to serve its customers across Bristol and the South West of England.

It is the first formal automotive partnership in England for Cardiff-headquartered home EV charger installer The Full EV.

Leighton Davies, Director, The Full EV, said:

“Every EV sold needs a home charger installed – that's the market. Drive Green sells a lot of EVs and every one of those buyers is a potential customer for us. The South West is growing fast but the supply of accredited, capable installers hasn't kept up. That's the gap we're moving into. This is the most significant step we've taken outside Wales and we're backing it with our full service: home installs, commercial charging, and solar integration. Drive Green was the right first partner. It won't be the last.”

Drive Green, which has traded as an EV-only dealership since 2017 and has been named EV Retailer of the Year at the Motor Trader Industry Awards in 2026 and in each of the preceding three years, includes charge points with each vehicle sale. Under the new arrangement, The Full EV manages the entire installation journey for Drive Green's customers, site survey, install, and administration of the government's Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS).

Richard Norris, CEO, Drive Green, said:

“The home charger is the last piece of the puzzle for every EV buyer — and it's the piece that determines whether the whole experience feels seamless or stressful. The Full EV removes that friction entirely. From the site survey to the installation to the grant administration, they handle everything. Our customers can buy with complete confidence knowing the whole journey is covered.”

The Full EV has also been shortlisted for the Entreconf Awards in the Sustainability category, recognising its contribution to green energy infrastructure across Wales and the wider region.