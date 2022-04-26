The Former Ford Engine Plant in Bridgend Up Fore Sale

Ford is to sell its former engine plant in Bridgend with investors and developers showing a strong interest for the site.

The freehold interest in the site, which extends to 158 acres with a 1.7 million sq ft factory, is being marketed by property advisory firm CBRE.

The appointment marks the sale of one of the largest commercial sites in the UK.

To be sold as a freehold, the site extends to 158 acres with circa 1.7m sq ft of production and storage space. Its proximity to the M4, the ports of Swansea, Port Talbot and Avonmouth, along with Cardiff and Swansea airports, means that this site provides excellent transportation links for both passengers, customers and cargo. In addition, the availability of labour in this location is likely to be of great interest to potential occupiers.

Originally built by Ford and operated by the company until its closure in September 2020, the site benefits from significant power infrastructure, currently capable of accommodating up to 60MVA, large parking areas and direct rail access. There is also a wind turbine in situ delivering green power direct to site.

Ruth Tytherley, senior director, CBRE’s Advisory & Transaction Services, said:

This is a significant opportunity to acquire a rarely available site of such scale on a freehold basis. Given the shortage of warehouse availability and sites for development across the UK, we have received enquiries from regional, national and global occupiers, investors and developers. We are inviting offers on an informal tender basis by midday on the 8th June.

For further details, please contact Ruth Tytherley [email protected]