The Finalists for the 2020 Wales Start Up Awards are Revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 Wales Start Up Awards has been announced today.
Now in their fifth year, they are exclusive to Welsh companies that have launched within the last three years and provide a unique opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of those new businesses that are making the greatest impact on the Welsh economy. The awards are due to take place on Friday September 18th at the Depot in Cardiff.
Having received a record 540 entries – with 40 per cent coming from female-owned firms – a total of 108 finalists have been selected across twenty six categories covering all sectors in Wales.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Assistant Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of South wales and the creator of the awards back in 2016, was surprised but delighted at the enthusiasm demonstrated by the high number of entries into this year’s competition during the worst economic crisis ever.
“I would have expected that the Covid-19 pandemic would have resulted in fewer applications this year but the entrepreneurial community across Wales has surprised all of us. More importantly, this year’s competition was not only about quantity but the quality of entries which made the job of the judges very difficult in shortlisting this year.
With new firms creating the majority of jobs as countries emerge out of recession, this year’s finalists, along with thousands of other start-up businesses across Wales, will be critical in ensuring that the Welsh economy recovers quickly over the next twelve months. Certainly, I am looking forward to celebrating the enterprise, creativity and sheer hard work of all those that have made the 2020 shortlist later this year.”
The awards are sponsored by actors from all parts of the Welsh entrepreneurial ecosystem – finance, government, entrepreneurs, corporates and universities. They include Capital Law, Nat West Bank, Abel and Imray, Bluegg, Business in Focus, Business News Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort, CEMET, CP Hire, the Development Bank of Wales, Fintech Wales, Freight Logistics Systems, Mazuma, North Wales Ambition Board, South Wales Chamber of Commerce, Town Square Spaces, the University of South Wales, Welsh Council for Voluntary Action, the Welsh Government, Wolfberry and Zip World.
Chris Coughlan, senior associate of the overall sponsor Capital Law said:
“The unprecedented number of applications which we received this year, all of a very high-calibre, is testament to the talent and resourcefulness of Welsh entrepreneurs. It was inspiring to read about the progress achieved by so many start-ups, despite the challenges brought by Covid-19. At Capital, we’re passionate about developing and maintaining a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem in Wales. This year’s applications leave me in no doubt that this support network will help us come out of this crisis even stronger.”
A new category for 2020 – Rising Stars – recognises those new start-ups set up in the last 12 months that could be the growth businesses of the future. Sponsored by Town Square Spaces, this special award has shortlisted ten firms from all over Wales that the judges considered to have potential for further growth.
Gareth Jones, founder of Town Square, said
“This new award highlights the nascent entrepreneurial talent that exists in every part of Wales and I look forward to following the progress of this list of start-ups over the next year as the economy recovers from the current recession”.
The 2020 Wales Startup Awards shortlist is as follows:
Business to business services start-up of the year
Avantis Marine
Gorilla ERP
pH Innovate
Safe Hands Homes
Talent Intuition
Cardiff start-up of the year
Creative Spaces Design
Lux Family Law
Proactive First Aid Solutions
Sero Homes
Talent Intuition
Construction start-up of the year
Cerrig
innDex
JMW Heating & Plumbing
Specialist Facade Inspections
W2 Construction
Consumer services start-up of the year
JD Print Supplies
Party Wales
Rainwild Spa Aberystwyth
Skybound Therapies
Sparkle Home Services
Creative start-up of the year
Animated Technologies
Lynn PR
Ollywood
Route Media
Sgiliau
Cyber start-up of the year
Awen Collective
Cufflink
InfoTeam International
Security Foundry
Digital start-up of the year
Bright Branch Media
Business Butler
Forth
Marketmate
Sky Life Accountancy
Equity-backed start-up of the year
Dog Furiendly
QuoteOnSite
Sports Injury Fix
Talent Intuition
Yimba
Financial and professional services start-up of the year
ANNA Money
HJR Tax
Lux Family Law
Platform Resourcing
The Profit Works
Fintech start-up of the year
ANNA Money
Moneyshake Holdings
Pension the Pennies
Yimba
Yoello
Food/ drink start-up of the year
Bragdy Cybi
Drop Bear Company
The Indian Street Kitchen
Welsh Homestead Smokery
Wye Valley Meadery
Global start-up of the year
Aforza
Avantis Marine
Limb Art
Project Blu
Sendit.money
Graduate start-up of the year
Captivate Digital Marketing & Events
Ember Technology Design
Specialist Facade Inspections
Visaura
The White Tent Company
Green start-up of the year
Bug Box UK
Ecoslurps
Litegreen
Project Blu
Sero Homes
Innovative Start-Up of the Year
CUB3D
iVAPPS
Semper Paratus Group
Space Forge
Wagonex
Manufacturing start-up of the year
Cedar Tree Pods
Fentrade
iVAPPS
Paragon Engineered Timber
Wardill Motorcycle Company
Medtech start-up of the year
Antiverse
Concentric Health
Crispr Biotech Engineering
Forth
Sports & Wellbeing Analytics
Mobile and Emerging Technologies start-up of the year
Aforza
Immersity
Pension the Pennies
Sports & Wellbeing Analytics
Yoello
North Wales start-up of the year
Animated Technologies
Aspire Adventures
Enbarr Foundation
iVAPPS
Safe Hands Homes
Retail start-up of the year
Bear and Oak
Mesoa
Motor Trade Stock Suppliers
The Good Wash Company
The Northey Lights
Rural start-up of the year
Aspire Adventures
In the Welsh Wind Distillery
The Moody Cow Welsh Kitchen and Farm Shop
Skybound Therapies
Welsh Otter
Social enterprise start-up of the year
AltraLaw
Helo Welsh
Inspire Alpine
North Wales Recycle IT
Sbarduno
Tourism start-up of the year
Aspire Adventures
Escape Holidays
Llandudno Chocolate Experience
The Moody Cow Welsh Kitchen and Farm Shop
Squirrels
Valleys start-up of the year
Arthurly
Drone Evolution
Paragon Engineered Timber
Sgiliau
W2 Construction
Young entrepreneur of the year
Dragon Aerospace Systems (Cameron Edwards)
Good Brothers (Martyn John)
RWR Recruitment (Robyn Walters)
The Social Butterfly Marketing (Amy Price)
Welsh Luxury Hamper (Abigail Chamberlain)
Rising Stars
AnythingforHire.com
CancerPal
Finative
My Procurement
NJJ Business Solutions
O'honii
Suppliety
Swapp Skills
Vala Energy
Wrexham Clothing Exchange