The Evolution of CRO

As marketing teams have found their budgets squeezed and customer behaviour has transformed amid the pandemic, there’s been a huge focus on making the most of ecommerce platforms and traffic than ever before.

The past 12 months has seen the Box UK team involved in a wide variety of Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO) programmes for clients across a number of sectors – and we’d like to share with you our insights and learnings around what has become a key ecommerce discipline.

First things first: What is CRO?

Conversion rate optimisation is the process of making incremental improvements to your websites, apps and other digital platforms, to increase the percentage of visitors that ‘convert’ – whatever that may mean for your organisation. Focused on delivering a frictionless customer journey and enhancing the value of your digital products and services, it’s fair to say that CRO activities can deliver a wide range of benefits for both you and your audiences, from improving your bottom line to enhancing customer experience, driving greater loyalty, increasing return visits and nurturing word-of-mouth referrals.

So, what makes for successful conversion rate optimisation?

We offer our key insights below, with Part 1 looking at setting up and running a CRO programme; and Part 2 scoping how to deliver continual improvement.

Part 1: How to Run a CRO Programme

1. Set your hypothesis first

Creating a hypothesis for your CRO experiments is a crucial early step, as without a clear understanding of the outcome you expect (and hope) to achieve, you won’t be able to effectively analyse the impact of any changes you make, and may even find that you don’t have the tools you need to deliver the required metrics and insight. Taking the time to define and validate your hypothesis will also help ensure that your predicted results align with your strategic and business goals, enabling you to prioritise your experiments according to expected impact and helping drive maximum returns from your investment.

2. Be clear on your success measures

Your hypothesis should help you define how you’ll measure the success of your experiment, as well as informing what changes you’ll make to help drive improvements. Make sure these success measures are focused tightly on your initial hypothesis as well as the wider goals it is expected to support – it can be tempting to be lured in by vanity metrics that don’t give a full or accurate picture of results, or by lead by findings that aren’t statistically significant.

3. Interrogate the full conversion journey

When embarking on your conversion rate optimisation project, it’s natural to focus on macro conversions first – those form submissions, checkout processes and other elements that contribute directly to your goals. Indeed, this approach is recommended by the majority of CRO experts, as it will help deliver the biggest returns in the shortest possible time.

However, if you want to make sure your website or application is working as hard as it can for your business you can’t afford to ignore the smaller actions leading up to your primary goal, known as ‘micro conversions’. Think of a typical ecommerce journey, for example – your checkout process can be fully-optimised but if users aren’t clicking through to products from your search page then you’ll still be missing out on valuable conversions.

4. Test regularly and often

As you may have gathered, at Box UK we don’t view CRO as a one-off process, but instead see it as an ongoing, incremental process, in line with our wider culture of agile continuous improvement. The results of your experiments provide a wealth of insight to help inform future optimisation activities, and A/B and multivariate testing approaches enable you to blend elements from previous winning experiments to find the most effective combination.

5. Implement the right tools – and culture – to support your CRO efforts

CRO tooling is a vast topic, and could probably be a blog post all of its own. At a high-level though tools for conversion rate optimisation fall under a few broad categories covering analytics, user behaviour, implementation and feedback. There are many platforms available that offer these tools in a single, all-in-one platform, but you can also mix and match to find the right combination for you. Whatever solution you put in place, consider how your team will use it, and create a plan for any training that may be needed to support this.

6. Consider the full scope of conversion rate optimisation

With multiple factors influencing conversion rates, there are many things you can include within the scope of your CRO activity. It’s important to look at the total experience you are delivering to understand where opportunities for improvement lie in areas such as social proof, personalisation capabilities, and the underlying performance of your site.(And to learn more about the importance of this final performance element, and the actions you can take to improve, check out our recent webinar on the subject.)

Part 2: Continually Improving Your CRO

We work with our customers to continually improve their CRO – and recently hosted a discussion on “The Latest In CRO ” , as part of our 2021 The Evolution Series online events. The session explored how the focus of industry leaders has shifted across CRO, UX and CX, with Benno Wasserstein, Founder & Managing Director at Box UK discovering the current state-of-CRO-play with:

Julie Abelstedt, Founder & Executive at Abelstedt

Steph Le Prevost, CRO and UX Manager at Specsavers

Becki Stephens, Marketing Manager at Caleño Drinks

These are the latest developments and takeaways for you to consider:

1. CRO development has been highly diverse through the pandemic

Julie started the discussion by saying she doesn’t think Abelstedt’s CRO has increased significantly, but it hasn’t dropped either. Conversely, with a massive increase in demand for non-alcoholic drinks, Becki focused on the redevelopment of their D2C website which has helped drive a growth in sales of 400% in the last year. And with stores closed, Specsavers managed to quickly launch their ecommerce programme for glasses in just 3 months, which saw an outstanding conversion rate.

2. There is a clear need for a ‘stand-out’ customer experience.

Abelstedt has combined their online customer experience with the physical unboxing experience by giving website visitors the opportunity to get a free gift of a bracelet when they sign-up to email (only paying for shipping fees). This allows them to experience the smooth checkout and payment systems and has helped Abelstedt increase their Customer Lifetime Value.

Similarly, the user experience has been really important to Caleño Drinks, all the way from when people enter the site (including responding to why they might be looking for a non-alcoholic spirit), to the packaging and how customers unbox their drinks.

Ecommerce is fairly new for Specsavers, particularly in the glasses space, and Steph mentioned that they are learning quickly through testing – having invested heavily in A/B testing as well as exploring what their existing online competitors do to help create a great customer experience.

3. Identify the CRO tech that’s right for you

In terms of tooling, there is a great variety on offer. Steph revealed that by using Qubit full end-to-end service, Specsavers have gone from 8 tests a year to 46 across their three product ranges, and they also use Contentsquare to collect data about user behaviour across the site.

Julie at Abelstedt uses Carro – a Shopify app that tracks influencers across channels including social media and newsletter signups, to show some of the most valuable people who are already interacting with the brand but haven’t purchased anything yet – while Caleño Drinks have recently moved onto Klaviyo CRM which allows them to set up post-purchase flows, including abandoned carts, returning to the website, and repeat customers. or brands whose budgets may not be as large as those of the bigger brands, there are an enormous amount of free tools available that can deliver a huge amount of insight, including the traditional favourite Google Analytics.

The Top Tips:

Top Tip 1: As Becki pointed out, getting branding and storytelling on point is crucial. Showing authenticity and a human element to Caleño has been really important in connecting with their audiences and building a community; Caleño Drinks founder Ellie Webb is the face of their brand, and the team spend time every month talking directly to their customers.

Top Tip 2: Julie said that Abelstedt has seen a great reaction to using a countdown bar on the home page of their website. Their luxury jewellery range has a higher basket value and therefore the countdown creates scarcity around purchasing these products at a lower price. This is not done frequently (to keep the offers exclusive) but when it is deployed it delivers a quick boost in conversions, often of more than 20%.

Top Tip 3: Coming from a larger business, Steph feels really strongly about prioritising CRO tests and key areas to focus on when looking to make improvements. A lot of people in the business would like their ideas to be tested but it’s important to remember that without data it’s just an opinion.

Top Tip 4: Something Benno tells all Box UK’s clients is to continuously work to understand the customer and to not make assumptions, because who these customers are and what they want can change so fast. Especially with the rise of platforms such as TikTok and other spaces for content, it requires a continual process of testing and learning.

The Key Takeaway:

Conversion rate optimisation is a fantastic way to maximise your marketing investment, delivering you greater returns from your digital platforms and increasing profit margins while reducing acquisition costs. In turn, this frees up more of your budget to focus on growing your audience and driving more traffic to your optimised site or application, through search engine optimisation, advertising, sponsorship and other activities.