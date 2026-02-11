The Ethikos Group Grows its Apprentice Workforce with Support from The Development Bank

The Ethikos Group is marking National Apprenticeship Week by accelerating its drive to grow a skilled, home‑grown workforce in North Wales.

The Flintshire‑based group, which includes Deeside electrical and automation engineering specialist Delta Rock, is expanding its long‑established apprenticeship programme as it looks to recruit the next generation of engineers.

Delta Rock currently employs eight apprentices, many of whom have gone on to secure full‑time roles within the business after qualifying. Recruitment for the 2026 intake is already underway, with the company using National Apprenticeship Week events to meet young people interested in technical careers.

Working closely with local colleges, The Ethikos Group will once again showcase apprenticeship opportunities across its businesses, reinforcing its long‑term commitment to developing local talent and supporting the region’s future workforce.

The business’ expansion plans have been supported by the Development Bank of Wales since 2017 – including a six‑figure loan in summer 2025 – enabling the business to scale up operations, increase training capacity and place apprenticeships at the heart of its workforce strategy.

As the engineering sector continues to experience skills shortages, The Ethikos Group is using apprenticeship programmes to help rebuild and future‑proof the talent pipeline, supporting apprentices to progress into roles such as engineers, estimators, project engineers and other specialist positions within the business.

Working in partnership with Coleg Cambria and Coleg Menai, apprentices with the Group combine classroom learning with real‑world experience on live engineering projects.

The Ethikos Group CEO Scott Davis began his own career as an apprentice, and believes the partnership between businesses and organisations is vital to tackling the skills gap.

He said:

“Apprenticeships give us the opportunity to take talented young people at the start of their journey and instil the right knowledge, behaviours and values from day one. There is a missed generation of tradespeople and engineers, and we experience that every day in our sector. By training apprentices correctly – supported by the right investment and the experience of our qualified and professional senior colleagues – we’re helping them build successful careers while also securing the future capability of our industry.”

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant said:

“The Ethikos Group is a brilliant example of how Welsh businesses are investing in the next generation of talent. Apprenticeships are at the heart of our plans to build a stronger, more skilled workforce in Wales, and it's fantastic to see companies in north Wales creating real opportunities for individuals to learn, earn and progress into rewarding careers. “During National Apprenticeship Week, I'd encourage people to explore what apprenticeships can offer – and any business looking to grow to consider how apprentices could help them build the skills they need for long-term success.”

Claire Grimshaw, Portfolio Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: