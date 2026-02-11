The Ethikos Group Grows its Apprentice Workforce with Support from The Development Bank

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea.
The Ethikos Group is marking National Apprenticeship Week by accelerating its drive to grow a skilled, home‑grown workforce in North Wales.
The Flintshire‑based group, which includes Deeside electrical and automation engineering specialist Delta Rock, is expanding its long‑established apprenticeship programme as it looks to recruit the next generation of engineers.
Delta Rock currently employs eight apprentices, many of whom have gone on to secure full‑time roles within the business after qualifying. Recruitment for the 2026 intake is already underway, with the company using National Apprenticeship Week events to meet young people interested in technical careers.
Working closely with local colleges, The Ethikos Group will once again showcase apprenticeship opportunities across its businesses, reinforcing its long‑term commitment to developing local talent and supporting the region’s future workforce.
The business’ expansion plans have been supported by the Development Bank of Wales since 2017 – including a six‑figure loan in summer 2025 – enabling the business to scale up operations, increase training capacity and place apprenticeships at the heart of its workforce strategy.
As the engineering sector continues to experience skills shortages, The Ethikos Group is using apprenticeship programmes to help rebuild and future‑proof the talent pipeline, supporting apprentices to progress into roles such as engineers, estimators, project engineers and other specialist positions within the business.
Working in partnership with Coleg Cambria and Coleg Menai, apprentices with the Group combine classroom learning with real‑world experience on live engineering projects.
The Ethikos Group CEO Scott Davis began his own career as an apprentice, and believes the partnership between businesses and organisations is vital to tackling the skills gap.
He said:
“Apprenticeships give us the opportunity to take talented young people at the start of their journey and instil the right knowledge, behaviours and values from day one. There is a missed generation of tradespeople and engineers, and we experience that every day in our sector. By training apprentices correctly – supported by the right investment and the experience of our qualified and professional senior colleagues – we’re helping them build successful careers while also securing the future capability of our industry.”
Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant said:
“The Ethikos Group is a brilliant example of how Welsh businesses are investing in the next generation of talent. Apprenticeships are at the heart of our plans to build a stronger, more skilled workforce in Wales, and it's fantastic to see companies in north Wales creating real opportunities for individuals to learn, earn and progress into rewarding careers.
“During National Apprenticeship Week, I'd encourage people to explore what apprenticeships can offer – and any business looking to grow to consider how apprentices could help them build the skills they need for long-term success.”
“Apprenticeships play a vital role in helping businesses build the skills they need for long‑term success, particularly in specialist sectors such as engineering. The Ethikos Group is a strong example of a company investing in its future workforce by creating high‑quality training opportunities and giving young people a clear route into skilled, well‑paid and rewarding careers.
“Our support is designed to help firms like The Ethikos Group grow with confidence – expanding their operations, strengthening their training capacity and developing the talent that will drive their industry forward. It’s encouraging to see the impact their apprenticeship programme is already having, both for the business and for the wider skills base in the region.”
Mae The Ethikos Group yn tyfu ei Weithlu Prentisiaid Gyda Chefnogaeth Gan y Banc Datblygu
Mae The Ethikos Group yn nodi Wythnos Genedlaethol Prentisiaethau (9–15 Chwefror) drwy gyflymu ei ymgyrch i feithrin gweithlu medrus, sydd wedi’i dyfu adref yng ngogledd Cymru.
Mae'r grŵp o Sir y Fflint, sy'n cynnwys yr arbenigwr peirianneg drydanol ac awtomeiddio o Lannau Dyfrdwy, Delta Rock, yn ehangu ei raglen brentisiaeth sefydledig wrth iddo fynd ati i recriwtio'r genhedlaeth nesaf o beirianwyr.
Ar hyn o bryd mae Delta Rock yn cyflogi wyth prentis, ac mae llawer ohonynt wedi mynd ymlaen i sicrhau rolau llawn amser o fewn y busnes ar ôl cymhwyso. Mae recriwtio ar gyfer y nifer a gymerir ar y cynllun yn 2026 eisoes ar y gweill, gyda'r cwmni'n defnyddio digwyddiadau Wythnos Genedlaethol Prentisiaethau i gwrdd â phobl ifanc sydd â diddordeb mewn gyrfaoedd technegol.
Gan weithio'n agos gyda cholegau lleol, bydd The Ethikos Group unwaith eto yn arddangos cyfleoedd prentisiaeth ar draws ei fusnesau, gan atgyfnerthu ei ymrwymiad hirdymor i ddatblygu talent lleol a chefnogi gweithlu'r dyfodol yn y rhanbarth.
Mae cynlluniau ehangu'r busnes wedi cael eu cefnogi gan Fanc Datblygu Cymru ers 2017 – gan gynnwys benthyciad chwe ffigur yn haf 2025 – gan alluogi'r busnes i ehangu gweithrediadau, cynyddu capasiti hyfforddi a rhoi prentisiaethau wrth wraidd ei strategaeth gweithlu.
Wrth i'r sector peirianneg barhau i brofi prinder sgiliau, mae The Ethikos Group yn defnyddio rhaglenni prentisiaeth i helpu i ailadeiladu a diogelu'r ffynhonnell ddoniau ar gyfer y dyfodol, gan gefnogi prentisiaid i symud ymlaen i rolau fel peirianwyr, amcangyfrifwyr, peirianwyr prosiectau a swyddi arbenigol eraill o fewn y busnes.
Gan weithio mewn partneriaeth â Choleg Cambria a Choleg Menai, mae prentisiaid gyda'r Grŵp yn cyfuno dysgu yn yr ystafell ddosbarth â phrofiad go iawn ar brosiectau peirianneg byw.
Dechreuodd Prif Weithredwr The Ethikos Group, Scott Davis, ei yrfa ei hun fel prentis, ac mae'n credu bod y bartneriaeth rhwng busnesau a sefydliadau yn hanfodol i fynd i'r afael â'r bwlch sgiliau.
Dywedodd:
“Mae prentisiaethau’n rhoi’r cyfle i ni gymryd pobl ifanc dawnus ymlaen ar ddechrau eu taith a meithrin y wybodaeth, yr ymddygiadau a’r gwerthoedd cywir o’r diwrnod cyntaf un. Mae cenhedlaeth goll o grefftwyr a pheirianwyr, ac rydym yn profi hynny bob dydd yn ein sector ni. Drwy hyfforddi prentisiaid yn y ffordd iawn – gyda chefnogaeth y buddsoddiad cywir a phrofiad ein cydweithwyr uwch cymwys a phroffesiynol – rydym yn eu helpu i adeiladu gyrfaoedd llwyddiannus tra hefyd yn sicrhau galluedd ein diwydiant yn y dyfodol.”
Dywedodd y Gweinidog Sgiliau, Jack Sargeant:
"Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft wych o sut mae busnesau Cymru yn buddsoddi yn y genhedlaeth nesaf o ddoniau. Mae prentisiaethau wrth wraidd ein cynlluniau i adeiladu gweithlu cryfach a mwy medrus yng Nghymru, ac mae'n wych gweld cwmnïau yng ngogledd Cymru yn creu cyfleoedd go iawn i unigolion ddysgu, ennill a symud ymlaen i yrfaoedd gwerth chweil.
"Yn ystod Wythnos Genedlaethol Prentisiaethau, byddwn yn annog pobl i archwilio beth all prentisiaethau ei gynnig – ac unrhyw fusnes sy'n bwriadu tyfu i ystyried sut y gallai prentisiaid eu helpu i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor."
“Mae prentisiaethau’n chwarae rhan hanfodol wrth helpu busnesau i feithrin y sgiliau sydd eu hangen arnynt ar gyfer llwyddiant hirdymor, yn enwedig mewn sectorau arbenigol fel peirianneg. Mae The Ethikos Group yn enghraifft gref o gwmni sy’n buddsoddi yn ei weithlu yn y dyfodol drwy greu cyfleoedd hyfforddi o ansawdd uchel a rhoi llwybr clir i bobl ifanc i yrfaoedd medrus, gwerth chweil, sydd â chyflog da.
“Mae ein cefnogaeth ni wedi’i chynllunio i helpu cwmnïau fel The Ethikos Group i dyfu’n hyderus – gan ehangu eu gweithrediadau, cryfhau eu gallu hyfforddi a datblygu’r doniau a fydd yn gyrru eu diwydiant ymlaen. Mae’n galonogol gweld yr effaith y mae eu rhaglen brentisiaeth eisoes yn ei chael, ar gyfer y busnes ac ar gyfer y sylfaen sgiliau ehangach yn y rhanbarth.”