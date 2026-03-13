The Digital Upgrade Driving Cardiff’s Economic Evolution

Cities grow in stages, shaped by the infrastructure of their time. Cardiff is no exception. The canals that once carried coal to the docks laid the foundations for its early economy. The railways followed, transforming movement of people and goods. Each era has had its own backbone. Today, the city is entering another of those moments – one defined not by the transport of materials but by the movement of data.

At the centre of this shift is Cardiff’s new hypercity network. Delivered through a £7 million partnership between Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, it comprises around 170 kilometres of full-fibre infrastructure running across major parts of the city. It is dedicated to Cardiff, ten-gig capable, and designed to replace the older, inconsistent patchwork that many firms once relied on. It ensures that residents and businesses have access to modern, reliable digital connectivity – something that is now as essential as any other part of the city’s infrastructure.

This investment is arriving at the same time as a series of major developments that will shape Cardiff for decades. The Atlantic Wharf regeneration is a prime example. The new 16,500-capacity arena, alongside plans for a hotel, public spaces, new County Hall and wider redevelopment, represents one of the largest opportunities we have had in years to reshape the economy and visitor experience in Cardiff Bay. These are mixed-use developments, combining cultural, commercial and residential elements, and they depend on digital infrastructure just as much as physical.

Future uses of these spaces are likely to involve data-rich experiences and digital-first venues. We cannot predict exactly what those innovations will look like in five years’ time, but we know they will require substantial capacity. The infrastructure has to be in place now for those ideas to take shape later. By building this digital backbone into the fabric of these schemes, we ensure that future growth is not held back by technical limitations.

The timing is particularly important as Cardiff prepares to host the opening match of UEFA EURO 2028. Six matches will be played in the city, including a last-16 fixture and a quarter-final, and hosting an event of this scale comes with significant connectivity requirements. Without investment in digital infrastructure, the city would be at a disadvantage when bidding for such events. Everything from broadcast operations to event management now relies on strong, resilient networks. Modern connectivity even affects practical planning on the ground; with direct fibre in place, the need for broadcast trucks and satellite links reduces dramatically.

Infrastructure decisions we make today also influence how attractive Cardiff is as a place to live. The new developments in the Bay will involve high-density residential areas, and people expect to be able to work from home as effectively as they do from an office. Digital capacity is now a basic part of how cities support residents, workers and visitors. It determines how they participate in the economy, how they access services and how they choose to spend their time.

What connects the canals and railways of previous centuries and the hypercity network of today is the same idea: cities succeed when they invest ahead of demand. Cardiff’s past periods of growth were built on infrastructure that enabled new forms of economic activity. The same applies now. Data has become the commodity that underpins how businesses function, how residents engage with their communities and how events are delivered.

As we look ahead – to major gatherings like EURO 2028, to cultural destinations in Cardiff Bay and to the continued evolution of the city’s economy – the foundations matter. The hypercity network ensures that Cardiff enters this next phase with the digital resilience it needs. It supports the industries we already have, enables the developments now underway and prepares the city for the opportunities that will emerge in the years to come.

Jon Day talks about this and more in the Cardiff Business podcast episode Inside Cardiff’s Hypercity Vision. Listen here.