The Depot in Cardiff to Open 15,000 sq ft of Outdoor Space

Following yesterday’s announcement from Welsh Government, Cardiff’s successful warehouse events venue The DEPOT is planning to re-open its outdoor space from Monday 13th July.

With a combined outdoor area of more than 15,000 sq ft, the outdoor area at the DEPOT is thought to be one of the biggest beer gardens in Wales.

A series of ‘Street Food Social’ events in the garden will include up to eight independent street food traders, socially distanced seating and a fully licensed bar.

Pork Society, Dirty Bird, Ffwrnes and Brother Thai are all scheduled to appear in the coming weeks, with more traders to be confirmed.

Customers will be able to book tables in advance and will be permitted to stay at the venue for a maximum of three hours per visit.

Deep cleaning of the venue will take place after every three-hour sitting.

DEPOT founder Nick Saunders said,

“We’re excited to be able to welcome people back, and to give some of our independent street food friends a chance to trade, too. There will be clear social distancing measures in places that everyone will need to abide to, but we’re confident that we can host people in a safe, welcoming and hygienic environment.”

For the first week, the Street Food Social will take place every day. From then onwards, it will take place Thursday to Sunday, every week.

For more information about the DEPOT’s Street Food Social events, click ‘interested’ on the Facebook event page to subscribe to regular updates, and for tickets: https://www.seetickets.com/venue/depot-cardiff/12139