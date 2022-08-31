The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales Announces New Prominent Member Joins its Board

The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales (WCRC) is delighted to welcome Prof. Simon Gibson CBE, DL to its management board line-up.

Simon, a leading figure in the Welsh business community, is the CEO of Wesley Clover Corporation, a global technology, real estate and hospitality management company with bases in Ottawa, Canada and Newport, Wales. He is Chairman of the Alacrity Foundation based in Newport that delivers a graduate entrepreneurship programme with applied business training and mentorship with an ambition to develop a new generation of technology entrepreneurs in the UK.

Simon was co-founder, President and CEO of Ubiquity Software Corporation, a pioneer in the development of media protocols and service platforms for the internet. He is Chairman of a number of technology and cyber companies and has broad experience of serving on public sector boards.

With an extensive and hugely successful career to date, he joins fellow distinguished members drawn from across the Welsh policing, law enforcement, IT and finance communities.

Commenting on his new role with the WCRC, Simon said:

“I am excited to join the WCRC board. Furthering the ambition to make the United Kingdom the safest place to do business is a collective effort and I am confident the business community in Wales can contribute to that aim. As an example, the Alacrity Foundation is developing the next generation of cyber security entrepreneurs delivering solutions for a safe and secure Wales.”

Director of the WCRC, Detective Superintendent Paul Peters, said:

“We are honoured to welcome Simon to our management board. His experience and knowledge in the technology field will be hugely valuable to the centre as we continue to grow. We are committed to driving the cyber resilience message across the SME landscape in Wales and with such highly regarded individuals as Simon helping us to steer the WCRC, this will only help make the work we do an even greater success.”

The WCRC offers a range of membership options depending on what level of support businesses need. Free Core membership provides businesses with access to a range of resources and tools to help them identify risks and vulnerabilities, as well as providing guidance on the steps they can take to increase their levels of protection.

For more information on the Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales, its services and membership options, please visit www.wcrcentre.co.uk