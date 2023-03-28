The Countdown to the Swansea Conference Begins

It’s now just one day to go until the Swansea Conference, which takes place on March 29 at Swansea Arena.

The conference, which is free to attend, brings together local business, organisations and individuals who are making change happen in the Swansea region. It’s an important networking opportunity and will also include updates, announcements and discussions on how to make Swansea and the Swansea Bay City Region a better place to live, work, holiday and do business in.

During the event, the arena will host exhibitors in five zones: Creative and Digital Zone, the Development and Investment Zone, the Energy and Environment Zone, and the Regional Zone, and the Destination Zone. There will also be an auditorium hosting talks and panel discussions throughout the day. These will cover regeneration, food and drink, arts and culture and independent retail.

Last year’s conference, also held at Swansea Arena, attracted over 120 exhibitors and over 2500 delegates. This year’s conference looks set to exceed those figures.

People are being urged to book their free tickets on Eventbrite. For any businesses or organisations that have not yet booked a stand, a few are still available in several of the five conference zones.

The Swansea Conference is run by 4theRegion, a membership alliance working to bring about positive change in Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Dawn Lyle, chair of 4theRegion, said:

“We’re very much looking forward to the conference. It’s going to be a really busy day, full of people making connections and finding out about all the fantastic things that are happening already across the city. There will be some really important conversations on key topics including supporting local businesses, supporting local food and drink and arts and culture. It's a great networking opportunity and we hope people will leave the event feeling much better informed and very positive about our city and its future.”

Anyone interested in exhibiting at the conference can contact Zoe Antrobus: [email protected]

Further info can be found here

You can book here