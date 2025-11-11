The Cornerstone Network Welcomes CJM Finance as Its Newest Appointed Representative

The Cornerstone Network has welcomed CJM Finance, founded by Conor Mullane, as its newest Appointed Representative.

With a strong focus on client service and growth, CJM Finance enters the market with clear ambitions to build a trusted, scalable business, said Cardiff-headquartered Cornerstone.

Jonathan Needham, Business Development Director at The Cornerstone Network, said:

“It’s fantastic to see Conor take this step and launch CJM Finance. Starting your first AR firm is a big moment, and we’re thrilled he’s chosen Cornerstone to partner with on this journey. His drive and commitment to clients will be a great fit with our culture, and we look forward to supporting his growth.”

As part of Cornerstone’s expanding network, CJM Finance will benefit from initiatives such as the Road to Specialism programme and Protection Bootcamp training, designed to help firms develop expertise and deliver exceptional client outcomes.

Conor Mullane said:

“Launching CJM Finance is an exciting opportunity to create something special for clients. Partnering with The Cornerstone Network gives me the backing and resources to grow with confidence, and I’m looking forward to building a strong business for the future.”