The Changing Face of Mamhilad Park Estate

Home to more than 180 occupiers, Mamhilad Park Estate offers 1.5 million sq ft of office and industrial space including the former Grade 2 listed Nylon Spinners complex.

It was first purchased by Gwent-based property development and investment business Johnsey Estates in 1986 and is now a thriving business community of some 1800 people spanning a diverse range of sectors including professional services, warehousing, distribution and the public sector.

With on-site facilities including a nursery, gym and café, recent investment in the business park has been focussed on the long-term sustainable development of Mamhilad Park Estate. With the management team based on-site, offices have been refurbished, low carbon initiatives introduced and a site-wide fibre network means that all occupiers benefit from superfast broadband.

Johnsey Estates are also continuing to work with Torfaen County Borough Council to progress the development of an urban village alongside the existing office and warehouse units on-site. The planning authority awarded a resolution to grant planning consent for the major mixed-use regeneration project that includes 900 houses in July 2020.

Chief Executive of Johnsey Estates, James Crawford, said:

“We’re absolutely committed to creating a place where people want to live and work, now and in the future. “We’re continuing to work with Torfaen County Borough Council on the development of the urban village and we’re also responding to the needs of our occupiers with flexible and affordable high quality work space. “We pride ourselves on flexibility and doing what we can to support businesses. Covid-19 has certainly impacted the way in which we all work but it hasn’t stopped businesses needing working space. In fact, a large proportion of our public and private sector occupiers have renewed their leases in the last year and there are many start-ups and private sector businesses who are bouncing back and enjoying strong growth meaning that their space requirements have actually increased. “We welcome all visitors and prospective occupiers to come and see Mamhilad for themselves – it really is a hidden gem that is one of South Wales’ best kept commercial property secrets.”

Further information on space available at Mamhilad can be found here or to arrange a visit please call 01495 367051.