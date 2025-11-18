The CFO Centre in South Wales Announce Appointment of Newest CFO

The CFO Centre, a provider of part-time Chief Finance Officers, has announced the appointment of Natalie Garfield as its newest CFO.

The firm said Natalie brings an exceptional track record of financial leadership, transformation, and strategic insight, with over 20 years of experience spanning manufacturing, consulting, local government, education, and healthcare. Originally from South Wales, Natalie began her career in the region’s manufacturing sector, working with major names such as Bosch and Hoover. She quickly progressed through roles in management accounting while earning her CIMA qualification.

Her most recent role was as Finance Director at Capita PLC, where she spent 15 years leading financial strategy across a diverse portfolio of public sector contracts. These included planning and highways departments, IT and customer services, and later, education and healthcare partnerships. Natalie’s remit grew to encompass businesses with revenues exceeding £215 million, where she was instrumental in driving transformation, improving operational efficiency, and delivering strategic growth.

“My passion has always been solving problems and adding real value,” said Natalie. “Whether it’s helping a business secure funding, streamline operations, or build a strategy for growth, I thrive on making a tangible difference. Joining The CFO Centre allows me to do that for a wide range of businesses, while staying connected to my South Wales roots.”

Natalie’s decision to move into fractional CFO work reflects a broader shift in the finance industry, where flexibility, autonomy, and targeted expertise are increasingly in demand. She was drawn to The CFO Centre’s collaborative model, which offers the independence of fractional work with the support of a nationwide network of over 350 CFOs.

“What stood out to me was the depth of knowledge across the team,” she added. “I’m never alone – there’s always someone to turn to for specialist advice, whether it’s tax, funding, or sector-specific insight. That’s invaluable when helping businesses navigate complex challenges.”