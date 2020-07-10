The Celtic Collection Set to Make 450 Redundancies

The Celtic Collection, which includes the Celtic Manor Resort and International Convention Centre Wales, has advised its staff of a redundancy programme which is required as a consequence of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Celtic Manor Resort reopens on July 14 for the first time since March 23, it will only do so under reduced capacities and restricted facilities in line with safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of Coronavirus.

It is clear the COVID-19 crisis will continue to have a catastrophic effect on the global economy, our nation and the travel, tourism and events industries for many months to come, and the Celtic Collection must reshape and resize its business to ensure that it is fit for the future. With drastically reduced occupancies and revenues, its current financial model is not sustainable.

The extremely difficult decision has therefore been taken to begin the consultation stage of a redundancy programme, which at the present time is expected to result in the loss of around 450 jobs from a total permanent workforce of 995. This figure is based on the current restrictions surrounding hospitality and tourism, and the total may reduce significantly should more of our facilities be permitted to reopen during the consultation period.

Staff whose positions are at risk of redundancy have been sent letters advising them of the process.

The Celtic Collection deeply regrets having to take this course of action in response to the devastating economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and understands the enormous impact this will have on the livelihoods of affected team members and their families. Everything possible will be done to support those affected and an employees’ consultative panel has been involved in the decision-making process.

The Celtic Collection is unable to make any further comment as the consultation process is ongoing