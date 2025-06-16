The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales Celebrate Triple Shortlisting at Awards

The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales have been shortlisted in three prestigious categories at the 2025 M&IT Awards.

Widely regarded as the Oscars of the business meetings and events industry, the group’s flagship venues and brand have been selected as finalists in the following categories:

Best Hotel Brand – The Celtic Collection

Best UK Hotel – Celtic Manor Resort

Best UK Conference Centre – ICC Wales

The awards are voted for by professionals across the meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry, making them a trusted indicator of quality and service excellence.

The Celtic Manor Resort has been recognised in the Best UK Hotel category, an accolade it has secured 10 times previously.

ICC Wales has once again earned a spot among the country’s top conference centres, having secured the Silver Award in this category for the last two years.

The wider Celtic Collection brand, which includes a portfolio of experience-led hotels and venues across Wales and beyond, is also in the spotlight, shortlisted for Best Hotel Brand against much larger international groups including Four Seasons, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Melia Hotels.

Julie Hammond, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see our venues and team recognised once again by our peers and clients in the industry. These nominations reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for event organisers and guests alike. We’re grateful to everyone who voted for us, and we’re excited to celebrate with the best in the industry at the M&IT Awards later this year.”

The winners will be announced at the M&IT Awards ceremony taking place in London on 19 September, where hundreds of professionals from across the UK and international events industry will come together to celebrate the sector’s top achievers.