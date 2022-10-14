The CCR-based Analytics Team Transforming Healthcare Worldwide

When CCR made a £2 million equity investment in Pharmatelligence back in 2020, we were proud to support a world-class research team that transforms routine healthcare data into transparent, reliable and replicable evidence – helping pharmaceutical companies, academia, regulatory authorities and health partners drive more effective drug discovery, evidence of value for money and better health outcomes for millions of patients.

The last two years have seen a fast evolution of this extraordinary enterprise. A further £2m investment from CCR this year has enabled this pioneering team to double in size, rebrand to become Human Data Sciences, and launch the revolutionary Livingstone platform.

We spoke with CEO Rhiannon Thomason about the journey so far and the road ahead for this multi-disciplinary team who are transforming health and wellbeing across the world from a unique vantage point utilising leading-edge data analysis and cloud computing. …