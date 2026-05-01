Arts and Culture Sector Backs Wrexham’s UK City of Culture 2029 Bid

A collection of voices from Wrexham’s arts and culture sector have come together to back the city's bid to become UK City of Culture in 2029.

Wrecsam2029 is a campaign being led by Wrexham Community & Culture Trust – a new, independent charity based in Wrexham which has been established with the support of Wrexham County Borough Council.

Wrexham is one of nine places across the UK to have been longlisted to be the next UK City of Culture in 2029. The locations will each receive £60,000 in funding to support their bid for the title. For the first time there will be a cash prize of £10 million for the UK City of Culture winner to help them deliver a year of cultural activity.

Now a wide range of voices from Wrexham’s arts and culture scene have come together to support the bid.

Barry Westland, Artistic Director at The Stiwt Theatre said:

“I truly believe that Wrexham throwing their hat into the ring, to boldly declare that we are a city worthy of a place on the world arts and culture stage, is exhilarating. Wrexham is ready, and the ripples are already being felt with excitement mounting. There’s a beast being nudged awake and that beast will create some wonderful art.”

Jo Marsh, Creative Director at Tŷ Pawb, said:

“When people visit us, the word we regularly hear in their feedback is ‘community’. We’re seen as somewhere where all audiences are welcome and safe and people, families can come and meet. And that’s what a cultural hub is all about, especially in Wrexham. The bid will help make new projects possible, essentially expanding our offering to our community and making Wrexham rich in cultural moments.”

This year, Wrexham will also see the opening of the Museum of Two Halves – a feature in the heart of the city which looks back at Wrexham’s heritage, while also housing Wales’ brand new football museum.

Paul Roberts, Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety at Wrexham County Borough Council, said:

“The Wrexham community is embracing arts and culture, and a win at this time would take this thriving city to the next level and provide an immeasurable boost across the region for years to come. Opening the museum during this City of Culture bidding year will strengthen Wrexham’s status as a top-tier city, enhancing the bid by proudly showcasing the rich cultural history of the region alongside the national football story and collection. This flagship museum is set to exceed expectations, attracting the spotlight from all directions.”

The city is also home to Wrexham’s Public Art Trail, a collection of murals and artworks throughout the city centre, celebrating Wrexham’s industrial, cultural, and footballing heritage.

Liam Stokes-Massey, Illustrator and Muralist whose work features on the Public Art Trail, said:

“I'd always thought that murals are so impactful, they can really enhance the area in which they're painted, and being able to provide that to Wrexham makes me so proud. In recent years, the city has made a good go of highlighting our creative scene and bringing people from all communities together. “I’m proud of being from Wrexham, that feeling of contributing positively to your hometown is really special. Being part of a project that can help platform local artists and give them an opportunity to show what they can do is also really important to me.”

Other artists are backing the bid too. Simon O’Rourke, a professional chainsaw carving artist based in North Wales, recently expertly handcrafted an iconic new landmark for the city – a bespoke set of large-scale letters spelling WRECSAM that can be found in Queens Square.

Simon said:

“The bid for City of Culture is an amazing opportunity to show what a solid community of incredible people we have in Wrexham. I’ve lived here for more than half my life now, and have seen the place change and grow because of people who care about their home. It’s also really incredible to see such a diverse and talented creative community, who are proactive in making the city a vibrant and exciting place to live.”

Wrexham is also home to events and activities, accessible for all in the community to attend. The International Spirit Festival is a free, multicultural dance and movement event that brings art to Wrexham’s streets.

Krishnapriya Ramamoorthy, Founder of Paallam Arts/Paallam International Spirit Festival, said:

“Art has to be accessible not just for a particular group, but for everyone. “Until we started the International Spirit Festival three years ago, there wasn’t an outdoor dance and movement art festival in North Wales, so we asked ‘why not Wrexham?’ There’s already a wide range of creative people here; we have poets and writers, we have artists who are self-taught and they have created something here, in our small city and that’s a creative hub.”

Also backing the bid for the arts sector is Minera Studios; a film and television production studio based in Wrexham.

Dean Fagan, Co-founder at Minera Studios and Wrexham Academy of Screen Acting, said:

“One of the reasons Minera Studios was founded was to prove that Wrexham can stand on its own feet, with a flourishing and productive film and TV sector. The infrastructure is there to make that possible. It’s an incredibly creative and culturally influential place, with talent, stories, character, and a strong sense of identity. Winning the bid could make us the place to produce globally appealing films and television, with more opportunities for local crew, performers, writers and young people in our industry.”

Steffan Owens, Principal Lecturer in Games and Media at Wrexham University, said: