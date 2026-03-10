TfW Raises over £17,000 for Seren Dwt Charity Partnership

Transport for Wales (TfW) customers and colleagues have raised more than £17,000 for Seren Dwt, supporting children born with Down syndrome and their families across Wales.

The total marks the culmination of TfW’s year‑long partnership with Seren Dwt, which was chosen as the organisation’s charity of the year for 2025.

Throughout the year, TfW colleagues across the Wales and Borders rail network organised fundraising events, took on challenges, and encouraged customer donations to help reach the total.

To celebrate the partnership and raise awareness of Seren Dwt’s mission, TfW has also wrapped one of its premier service locomotives in the charity’s livery. The colourful design will be seen as the train travels across the Wales and Borders network, helping to highlight the charity’s important work.

Laura Thomas, Director at Seren Dwt, said:

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity shown by Transport for Wales staff and customers throughout this partnership. “Raising over £17,000 is an incredible achievement and, as a charitable cause, these funds will make a truly meaningful difference to the children and families we support across Wales. “We’re deeply grateful to everyone at TfW for believing in our work and helping us reach all the families across Wales who need, or want, our support.”

Fundraising activities included colleague‑led events, community initiatives and customer contributions through delay repay donations. The awareness generated through the partnership has also helped introduce Seren Dwt’s work to new audiences across Wales.

Lewis Brencher, Executive Director for Customer and Communications at Transport for Wales, added:

“It’s been a privilege to work with Seren Dwt throughout the past year. Our colleagues chose the charity for the incredible support it provides to families, and we’re extremely proud to have raised funds to help them continue their work.”

TfW has now announced that its Charity of the Year for 2026 will be Alzheimer’s Society. The new partnership will focus on supporting people living with dementia and their families across Wales, raising awareness of the charity’s vital work.

TfW colleagues will once again lead a range of fundraising and engagement activities throughout the year to support the cause.