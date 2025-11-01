TfW Partners on New Book Exploring Wales by Rail and Bus

A new book mixing travel with culture, natural history with human history, myth and legend – a true exploration of Wales through its rail network, will be written over the coming months.

Transport for Wales has partnered with former BBC arts and media correspondent Jon Gower to deliver the exciting new project, which will involve him using the Wales and Borders rail network and Wales’ bus network to travel the country and tell its story.

Jon, who has over 40 books to his name will work as an ‘author in residence’ for Transport for Wales and bring the public transport network alive through stories, tales, and history.

‘The Great Book of Wales’ will be published in late 2026 by the H’mm Publishing Foundation – a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising the profile of the arts and culture in peoples’ lives.

James Williams, Head of Media at TfW said:

“Storytelling has always been at the heart of Welsh culture and our rail and bus networks have many tales to tell. Spanning throughout the country and into the Borders, our public transport network connects communities, towns and people. “Travelling on our new trains and buses, Jon will explore Wales and weave together interesting stories about what he’s seen and who he’s met along the way. “We’re looking forward to working with Jon, promoting Wales and our public transport network, and helping create ‘The Great Book of Wales’.

Jon Gower added:

‘I am simply delighted to be working with Transport for Wales in this way, gathering stories as I travel the length and breadth of the network, by train and bus. “I guess my special qualification is that my father, Des was a railwayman and so was his brother Derek and I spent a lot of time as a child on and around trains. “I’ve been fortunate enough to work in Wales for all of my adult life and it never fails to amaze me that just when you think you know this small country well you’ll be reminded there’s a discovery to make around every corner.'

Ali Anwar, Director of the H’mm Foundation said:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Transport for Wales and Jon Gower on this new and very exciting project. We will collect these amazing stories, histories and accounts of a very special country and publish them in ‘The Great Book of Wales’.”