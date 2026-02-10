TfW Marks National Apprenticeship Week with Apprenticeship Opportunities

Transport for Wales (TfW) has opened applications for its 2026 Apprenticeship Programme, offering people across Wales the opportunity to earn, learn and build skills that support long-term careers in the transport sector.

Launching to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, the programme highlights TfW’s commitment to developing early talent and opening doors for people at all stages of their career journey.

With a strong track record of progressing apprentices into permanent roles, TfW continues to expand its early career pathways, offering high quality training, recognised qualifications and real-world project experience.

The programme has opportunities that reflect the diverse expertise needed to transform transport in Wales. TfW has 11 opportunities across 10 areas:

Train Planning

Event Planning and Delivery

Delivery Network Infrastructure

Business Data Analytics

Customer Relations

Supply Chain and Contract Management

Commercial Analytics

Customer Operations

HR People Systems

Project Management

This is the first year TfW has opportunities in Train Planning, Event Planning and Delivery, Delivery Network infrastructure, Supply Chain and Contract Management, Commercial Analytics and Business Data Analytics, highlighting its desire to bolster skills and expertise in those areas.

Jade McIntosh, Early Talent Manager at TfW said:

“Apprenticeships continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of our organisation. They bring new ideas, energy and perspectives that help us deliver smarter, greener and better transport for Wales. “We’re proud to open applications during National Apprenticeship Week and shine a light on the incredible talent developing across our teams.”

Applications are now open, and TfW is encouraging anyone considering an apprenticeship, whether leaving education, changing career direction or looking to build new skills, to apply and be part of creating a better transport network for Wales.

TfW is inviting anyone interested to an open evening to learn more about the apprenticeship programme on 12 February between 5pm and 7:30pm in Pontypridd.

Find out more and register here.

Applications close at midnight on 8 March 2026. Early applications are encouraged as the scheme typically attracts high interest and may close before the deadline.

For more information and to apply, visit here.