TfW Launches New Family Tickets

Families can now travel more easily and affordably with the launch of family ticketing with Transport for Wales.

These new tickets allow up to two children under 16 to travel free of charge with every paying adult.

The new bundled family tickets will be available digitally for the first time via the updated TfW app (Version 2.0) and on the web, as well as through ticket machines, ticket offices, and from the train manager on board.

Key benefits include:

Free anytime travel for accompanied children aged under 16 (available off peak only, until now)

Digital and paper ticket options

Valid across the entire TfW network, including services operated on the TfW network by CrossCountry, GWR, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Railway, TransPennine Express, and Northern.

TfW said the initiative showcased its ongoing commitment to creating fares and tickets that suit the needs of customers and supports its continued strategy to make fares simpler and easier to access, helping to offer families a more flexible and transparent way to travel.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales said:

“We’re proud to introduce Family Tickets as part of our commitment to improving customer experience. “This is a big step forward in making rail travel more accessible and convenient for families across Wales and the borders and we hope by offering this ticket product, it will encourage more families to try the train.”

For more information or to purchase a Family Ticket, visit the TfW App or https://tfw.wales/