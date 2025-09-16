TfW Improves Signal for Fflecsi Users in Machynlleth

A new satellite internet system is being trialled on Transport for Wales (TfW) fflecsi bus services in Machynlleth, connecting passengers in rural areas.

The new system, powered by a network of satellites, provides a reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi signal that is important for on-demand services like fflecsi.

The technology enhances the customer experience by providing real-time updates on bus locations and offers free, reliable Wi-Fi for passengers, even in remote areas where traditional mobile signals are unavailable.

This collaboration between TfW's Innovation Lab, installers Dragon WiFi, and operator Lloyds Coaches, showcases how cutting-edge technology can improve public transport accessibility and reliability for people across Wales.

Huw Morgan, Head of Integrated Transport and Bus Network Development, said:

“It’s been great to see the positive impact that the new technology has had on the customer experience. It’s vital that we can provide clear updates on bus locations, especially in more rural areas like Machynlleth, where fflecsi is a lifeline for many.”

Naomi Colling, Senior Planning and Development Manager for fflecsi, added:

“This trial is a direct response to customer feedback about poor cellular coverage in rural areas. “We’re committed to delivering a reliable service that truly meets their needs, and we’ll be constantly reviewing feedback throughout the trial to ensure we do just that.”

Guy Farley, a Director at DragonWiFi, said:

“It's fantastic that TfW have demonstrated they are innovative by utilising new technologies. This positions Wales as a leader in connected transport, showing real innovation and commitment to new technology that benefits both passengers and operations.”

The trial will continue until March 2026. A new trial is also set to begin in Conwy with OneWeb technology to see if it can have a similar positive impact for fflecsi users.