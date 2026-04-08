TfW Ffeibr Extends Next Generation Full-Fibre Network into the Heart of Cardiff

ffeibr has extended its next-generation full fibre network off the Core Valley Lines train-tracks into the heart of Cardiff’s city centre and down to Cardiff Bay.

The ffeibr full fibre network runs along rail lines. By expanding upon the South Wales Metro fibre routes, the project aims to help unlock new opportunities across the Cardiff Capital Region, the company said.

The new routes provide ultrafast upload and download speeds, reliable performance for high-volume data handling, resilient connectivity to multiple datacentres and the Cloud and robust connectivity for content creation and digital operations, ffeibr said.

Profits are reinvested into the Welsh public sector through Transport for Wales.

Extending the network into Cardiff strengthens the core purpose of ffeibr: improving digital connectivity for the Valleys. By creating stronger spine routes into the capital, businesses and communities across the Valleys and Cardiff regions gain faster, more reliable pathways to the economic, cultural and public-service opportunities concentrated in Cardiff, ffeibr said.

Guy Reiffer, Managing Director at ffeibr, said:

“Extending our full-fibre network into the heart of Cardiff is a major step forward for digital infrastructure in Wales. This is more than just connectivity – it’s about creating the foundations for innovation, economic growth, and opportunity across the region. “Thanks to the dedication of our teams and our Welsh build-partners Gforce Telecoms, businesses and public services can now benefit from high capacity, future ready fibre built with Wales’ long-term success in mind.”

Ginty Foster, CEO Gforce Telecoms (GFT), said: