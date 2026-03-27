TfW Continues Cardiff Queen Street Trial for Bristol Bears Big Days Out

Transport for Wales (TfW) has confirmed it will continue its post match crowd management trial this weekend for the Bristol Bears v Harlequins Big Day Out fixture at Principality Stadium.

Building on the success of the Six Nations Wales v Italy match, TfW is continuing to refine its approach to major events to ensure a safer, smoother and more comfortable experience for all passengers.

The trial comes as TfW prepares for redevelopment work at Cardiff Central, where the rear of the station will soon be redeveloped as part of the station enhancements project and Cardiff Crossrail programme.

With the space previously used set to become unavailable for post-match queuing, TfW will continue with its Cardiff Queen Street trial as an option for post match crowd management for passengers heading to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan.

Passengers heading to the Valleys or the Vale of Glamorgan after the match are asked to use Cardiff Queen Street station rather than Cardiff Central. A queuing system will be in operation from 17:00.

All other queues will remain on Cardiff Central Square.

James Gough, Customer Operations Director said:

“The trial for the Wales v Italy game was a real success and we're pleased to be building on it this weekend. “Every major event gives us the chance to listen, adapt and improve and we would like to thank our passengers for their support as we continue to work to improve their experience.”

Passengers are also reminded that essential engineering works are taking place on Sunday (29th) between Cardiff Central and Swansea, with rail replacement buses operating in place of some train services. For more information visit here.

Fans are encouraged to plan their journey in advance. Up-to-date travel information is available here.