TFC Opening New South Wales Facility to Support Manufacturers

To support manufacturers in south Wales to ensure their C-Class components are in the right place, at the right time, vendor managed inventory (VMI) provider TFC is launching a south Wales service centre.

The new 900 m2 facility, based in Ebbw Vale, is in striking distance of south Wales and south west England industrial hotspots, meaning TFC can more easily help local manufacturers drive productivity, profitability and growth through TFC VMI supply chain solutions.

Headquartered in Heathfield, Sussex, TFC works with manufacturers all over the UK, as well as internationally from its six centres. For its VMI customers, TFC will manage the purchasing, stockholding and handling of a wide range of components and products. The company’s skilled team designs and operates VMI solutions bespoke to individual customers, based on a comprehensive site survey and listening to its customers’ needs, to significantly improve production performance.

“TFC’s philosophy is to provide an attentive and personalised service, backed up with an unmatched global sourcing network,” said Morgan Burgoyne, president of TFC. “This means operating facilities local to our customers, to help connect them, via us, to our global network of suppliers. South Wales is a strong industrial area, with many leading manufacturers choosing to operate there, and having a team on the ground means we can offer truly local support. “Recent disruptions to global supply chains have seen many manufacturers turn to TFC to remove the headache of component supply,” added Burgoyne. “We are currently making a significant investment to ensure our local support offering is to the highest possible standard. As well as opening the new south Wales facility, we are refurbishing and expanding our Midlands and south German branches.”

For over 60 years, TFC has been a leading supplier of engineering products and tailored inventory solutions. Over this time, TFC has built a reputation for adding value to its customers’ supply chains. Whether you operate a track-line feed, direct-line feed or cellular manufacturing, TFC can arrange a bespoke stock replenishment system using the latest technology to ensure a smooth supply of components.

