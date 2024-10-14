Tesco to be First Supermarket to Stock Blas y Tir Welsh Milk

Tesco stores in Wales will be the first to stock the recently-launched Blas y Tir Welsh milk.

Blas y Tir (Welsh for ‘Taste of the Land’) Welsh milk was launched in July by Pembrokeshire Creamery, the only BRCGS-accredited liquid milk facility in Wales. The creamery is producing 100% Welsh milk for retailers in Wales – milk from Welsh cows, fed on Welsh pasture then processed and bottled in Pembrokeshire.

The new Blas y Tir Welsh milk will be available in 2 litre bottles as semi-skimmed and whole milk in around 55 Tesco Superstores and Tesco Extras throughout Wales. The milk will be on the shelves from 14 October.

Blas y Tir is a brand created by Pembrokeshire Creamery’s sister-business Puffin Produce under which it supplies Welsh produce, such as Pembrokeshire Earlies PGI and Welsh Leeks PGI grown by local farmers and packed in Wales.

Huw Thomas, CEO of Pembrokeshire Creamery said:

“We are pleased to be working with Tesco to launch our new branded Welsh milk onto supermarket shelves for the first time. “Our experience with the Blas y Tir brand shows us that supermarket customers in Wales are much more likely to choose a product if it has a clear, authentic Welsh provenance. “Blas y Tir Welsh milk is produced here in Wales for Welsh shoppers, instead of being sent over the border to be processed. It’s offering those customers a more sustainable option, which is authentically 100% Welsh and supports Welsh farmers and producers.”

Tesco Wales buyer Nathan Edwards said: