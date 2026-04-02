Tesco Celebrates Welsh Suppliers with Showcase Event

To celebrate St David’s Day, Tesco joined forces with the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales and brought together some of Wales’ finest food and drink producers and suppliers as it hosted a special Suppliers’ Showcase at its head office, celebrating homegrown food and drinks.

The event shone a spotlight on the breadth and quality of Welsh produce, with a wide range of family-owned businesses and long-standing producers highlighting their products, from locally churned butters and fresh Welsh milk to creamy yoghurts, artisan breads, flaky pastries and even authentic Welsh-made curries and whiskies inspired by family recipes.

Tesco’s partnership with Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales highlights the retailer’s ongoing efforts to champion Welsh suppliers. The initiative supports a Welsh Food and Drink Supply Chain with a turnover of £27.0bn. While fostering growth, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Held as part of Tesco’s continued commitment to championing local suppliers, the event provided an opportunity for colleagues and guests to meet the people behind the products and learn more about the heritage, passion and craftsmanship that defines Welsh food production.

Many of the suppliers in attendance are family run enterprises that have been rooted in their communities for generations, using locally sourced ingredients and time-honoured methods to create products that are proudly made in Wales. From rich, golden butters produced using Welsh cream, to fresh milk and yoghurts sourced from nearby dairy farms, the event highlighted the strength of Wales’ agricultural sector.

Visitors were also able to sample a selection of traditional and contemporary baked goods, including crusty loaves, sweet pastries and regional favourites, alongside flavour packed curries made right here in Wales – blending authentic spice recipes with locally sourced ingredients.

Adding to the celebrations, the event featured a surprise flashmob of Welsh singers, creating a truly memorable St David’s Day moment for guests and suppliers. The performance, which was organised by professional cabaret singers and sisters, Lisa Angharad, Gwenno Healy and Mari Healy included 7 more friends as well as acclaimed Welsh National Opera singer, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths, whose powerful vocals brought the room to a standstill and filled the space with a rousing rendition of classic Welsh songs. The spontaneous performances were met with applause and perfectly captured the spirit, pride and cultural richness of Wales.

Enfys Fox, Relationship Manager for Local Sourcing at Tesco Wales, said:

“St David’s Day is a time to celebrate everything that makes Wales special, and our suppliers are at the very heart of that story. This event was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible range, quality and heritage of Welsh produce available in our stores. “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with the Welsh Government and work with so many dedicated Welsh suppliers, many of them family businesses as well as having deep roots in their communities. By supporting them, we’re not only bringing great products to our customers, but also investing in local jobs and the wider Welsh economy.”

The Suppliers event forms part of Tesco’s wider commitment to strengthening partnerships with Welsh producers and ensuring customers can enjoy a diverse selection of high-quality, locally sourced food all year round.

Marking St David’s Day, the event served as a timely reminder of the passion, tradition and innovation that continue to shape Wales’ thriving food and drink industry.