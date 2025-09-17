Tenovus Cancer Care Appoints New CEO

Tenovus Cancer Care has appointed Gareth Howells as its new Chief Executive following the departure of Judi Rhys MBE.

Gareth brings over 15 years of leadership experience across health, social care, and the voluntary sector. Most recently as CEO of national carers’ charity TuVida he led a transformation that strengthened its finances, expanded services into Wales, and fostered a people-first culture.

His previous role at Carers Trust saw him champion young carers, establish the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Young Carers, and secure Welsh Government funding for the national Short Breaks Fund.

For Gareth, the role is deeply personal. His mother was supported by Tenovus Cancer Care during breast cancer treatment 25 years ago, at a time when he also became a young carer.

“I’m honoured to join an organisation with such a powerful mission and history,” said Gareth. “I look forward to working with our team, volunteers, and supporters to ensure everyone affected by cancer in Wales gets the help they need.”

After more than six years at the helm, Judi Rhys MBE will step down as Chief Executive in September. Since joining in 2019, Judi has been a passionate advocate for tackling cancer inequalities across Wales. She led high-profile campaigns to raise awareness of the six less survivable cancers, chaired a Welsh taskforce, and championed the introduction of lung health checks. In 2021, she was awarded an MBE for her outstanding contribution to the voluntary sector.