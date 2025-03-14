Tenby Financial Firm Celebrates Year of Growth

A Pembrokeshire financial services firm is celebrating a year of growth, now serving more than 500 local customers.

The business was founded by financial advisor Amy Pugh in 2020. Born and raised in Tenby, Amy launched the firm following a successful career with Barclays.

Having secured £16 million of new mortgage lending, the firm looks after clients from buying their first home to planning for retirement, as well as offering advice on pensions and investments.

The firm is part of True Potential Wealth Management, a leading financial services company renowned for its innovative technology and award-winning solutions.

Supporting Amy are office manager Sara Hicks and trainee mortgage advisor Heather Chambers. Last year, the team moved into Chorlton House on Tenby’s High Street after transforming the former gift shop into modern offices during a three-month renovation project.

Amy said:

“We’re incredibly proud to serve the Pembrokeshire community and support local residents. True Potential gives us the backing of a secure, established brand with excellent products and services. It’s the perfect mix of local expertise paired with a national platform that helps us deliver the best for our clients. “Because I’ve lived and worked here all my life, there’s a real sense of trust between us and our clients. We offer straightforward, approachable advice, and being able to meet face-to-face is something people truly value.”

Steve Hutton, Chief Executive, True Potential Wealth Management, praised Amy’s dedication and professionalism, saying: