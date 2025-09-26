Ten Years of Transformation: Changing Lives and Futures

Ten years ago, I stood outside our newly opened Cardiff and Vale College building on Dumballs Road, filled with anticipation and pride. It was a bold statement — a striking, modern campus in the heart of the city, designed not just to educate, but to inspire. That day marked the beginning of a new chapter for the college, and for me personally. I had just joined, thanks to the vision and leadership of the Chair, Chief Executive, and Principal at the time, who saw the potential for something extraordinary and gave me the opportunity to be part of it.

From that moment, the college has grown not just in size, but in ambition. Since opening our city centre campus, Cardiff and Vale College Group has more than doubled in scale. We’ve seen record-breaking recruitment, with full-time learner numbers continuing to rise. More young people from Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and across South Wales are choosing to stay local, progressing from Level 1 all the way to degree-level study with us. Our apprenticeship provision has tripled — we now deliver over 10,000 apprenticeships annually and work with more than 4,000 businesses across Wales and beyond. That’s not just growth; it’s transformation.

We’ve expanded our reach and deepened our impact, guided by a curriculum that’s laser-focused on the needs of our economy. Whether it’s construction, hospitality, aerospace, cyber security or creative industries — we’re delivering skills that matter, building a talent pipeline that supports both local employers and national industries.

Last year was nothing short of phenomenal. Our A-Level and BTEC results soared, and vocational outcomes were among the best we’ve ever seen. More learners than ever before progressed to university — over 900 in total, with 30% securing places at Russell Group institutions. Our apprenticeship and employment outcomes remain strong, reflecting the real-world value of our provision.

Innovation is in our DNA. We pioneered the Junior Apprenticeship Programme and we’ve tripled aerospace apprenticeships. From Supported Internships to Skills Bootcamps and developing an offer which varies from employability to Executive Coaching – we've listened to the problems and been innovative in our approach to solving them. We’ve developed cutting-edge journalism courses in partnership with broadcaster Jason Mohammad, and our award-winning restaurant, The Classroom, has become a go-to dining destination — earning AA rosettes for five consecutive years and inspiring similar models across the UK.

Creating high-quality jobs and new businesses is essential to driving long-term economic growth — but that starts with investment in skills. Our young people must be given the opportunity to follow pathways that are right for them and that set them up for life with the skills their future employers need or to become the employer themselves. Businesses need skilled, agile, and employable people.

Here at Cardiff and Vale College Group — which includes ACT Training and ALS Training — we put employer needs at the heart of the system. Education and training must lead to jobs that improve productivity and fill skills gaps. We’re a skills machine, not a qualifications factory.

With over 30,000 learners, we’re shaping the local and regional economy by developing the talent that employers across all sectors need to thrive. From blue-chip brands like Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, PwC and Deloitte to small family-run businesses, we’re working with over 4,000 employers to build a pipeline of talent that supports home-grown industry and attracts overseas investment to our region.

I still remember the words of the First Minister at the time of our opening, Carwyn Jones:

“The College will deliver a state-of-the-art learning environment for students to develop the high-level skills that not only help them to get ahead in life but also meet the needs of businesses and employers.”

Our CEO, Mike James, echoed that ambition:

“Our goal is to transform education and training across the region and provide the best for everyone in an environment that is inspirational.”

We’re now the largest further education college group in Wales and the third largest in the UK. Our impact is profound. We contribute £500 million to the economy of the Cardiff Capital Region and more than £1 billion to UK society each year (EMSI). We’re removing barriers to learning and investing more than £200 million in creating inspirational places to learn, now and for the future.

Our new Advanced Technology Centre at Cardiff Airport is a powerful example of how we’re investing in the future. Due to open by 2027, this £65 million centre will make a long-term difference for learners, communities, and businesses. It’s a project of national significance.

Courses at this new campus will support economic development and meet the skills needs of employers in advanced technologies and green energy — from emerging renewables to retrofit skills for Net Zero Carbon targets. It will offer a net-zero, fully digital learning environment for 2,000 learners, integrating advanced technologies across disciplines in a future-ready campus experience. It’s exciting, ambitious, and exactly what Wales needs.

With some great feedback from Estyn and QAA inspections in recent years and an array of prestigious awards, I’m proud of our 1,200-strong team and the high-quality provision they deliver in response to industry, community, and future trends like AI, digital, and green skills.

Ten years ago, I joined Cardiff and Vale College to deliver on a vision. Today, I see that vision reflected in every learner, every colleague, and every community we serve. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved as a team — and even more excited about what’s to come.