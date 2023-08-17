Telecoms Giant BT Announced as Wales Tech Week’s Connectivity Zone Partner

Wales Tech Week has unveiled BT as the partner for the summit’s Connectivity Zone, reaffirming its commitment to advancing digital transformation and innovation within Wales’s technology industry.

Created by Technology Connected, Wales Tech Week will take place from 16-18 October 2023 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, south Wales.

As the Connectivity Zone partner, telecommunications giant BT will play a pivotal role in driving the conversations around harnessing digital technologies for sustainable growth and enhanced connectivity.

With themes including Tech for Good, Tech for the Planet and Tech for the Future, Wales Tech Week will bring together industry leaders, experts, businesses, professionals and enthusiasts to explore the benefits and real-world applications of technology and its potential to revolutionise organisations across sectors.

BT’s Business Leader for Devolved & Local Government & Higher Education, Sam Toombs said,

“BT is proud to be announced as a partner at Wales Tech Week this year. As one of the largest private investors in research and development in the UK, we continue to take a leading role in investigating new technologies and how they will help us deal with the biggest challenges of our time across health and social care, cyber security, and sustainability. We’re playing a lead role in key areas such as AI, 5G mobile innovation, IoT, and digital security and partner with some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Microsoft, Google, and AWS. “We are also at the heart of the community, employing over 5000 people living in Wales as well as contributing £490m to the Welsh economy and spending £110m with local suppliers in the last year alone.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director for Technology Connected, said,

“We are delighted to have BT join us as the Connectivity Zone partner for Wales Tech Week 2023. This partnership will enable the event to leverage BT’s expertise in connectivity, an area of technology which all organisations need to thrive in a digital landscape.”

BT’s wealth of experience and their technology demos will offer attendees valuable insights into how technology can drive efficiency, productivity, and innovation across industries. By fostering discussions on real-world examples and successful implementations, the Connectivity Zone aims to inspire businesses and individuals to embrace the power of connectivity for future growth.

Wales Tech Week will welcome an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers, investors and leading tech organisations, as well as exhibitors, start ups and the Welsh tech industry support ecosystem.

For more information on registration, speakers, and event updates, please visit the official Wales Tech Week website at www.walestechweek.com