Telecoms Company Partners with Homeless Charity Llamau

Broadway Partners, an award-winning telecoms company providing quality broadband to rural parts of the United Kingdom, has today announced its partnership with Llamau, a charity with a mission to end homelessness for young people and domestic abuse in Wales.

Formed 30 years ago, the charity works with those facing homelessness, who experience poverty, abuse, and discrimination, and have significant health and educational needs. Its services, which include supported housing for 16 – 25 year olds, women-only supported housing, refuges for women and children, housing and welfare advice services, family mediation, assertive outreach for teenagers on the brink of dropping out, and prevocational learning and training, have never been more vital than during this current pandemic, with the charity seeing a 123% increase in referrals for family safety support since March.

Panorama has recently found that in the first seven weeks of the UK’s lockdown, someone called police for help about domestic abuse every 30 seconds. With disruption to normal life, education, business and employment opportunities, COVID-19 has meant even more people are in need of domestic abuse and youth homelessness support.

Michael Armitage, CEO of Broadway Partners said:

“Charities across the country have seen a huge reduction in funds and it’s important for us as a business to aid local organisations that are doing vital work to support those in need. At our core, we’ve always been committed to ‘connecting the unconnected’ – specialising in those parts of the country that are typically forgotten by the larger broadband providers. It was important therefore for us to choose a charity that really embodies our values as a business. With this new partnership, we’re commitment to supporting Welsh communities, creating work placements, and employing a local workforce.”

Joy Stanley, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Llamau:

“At Llamau, we are daring to imagine a world without homelessness. It’s a big ambition, and to some it may seem impossible, but we know that homelessness is not inevitable, it really doesn’t have to exist. We truly believe that if we all work together, we can make a world without homelessness a reality. In the current pandemic, the people we support need our services now more than ever. We are thrilled to be working with Broadway Partners, an organisation which is dedicated to improving the economy and life in rural Wales, to ensure that those who need our support are still able to receive it in spite of Coronavirus.”

If you’d like to find out more about how you can get involved, please contact [email protected] today.