TEKEVER Launches New UAS Training School at West Wales Airport

TEKEVER, Europe’s leading provider of AI-centred uncrewed aerial systems, has announced the official opening of its new Training School at West Wales Airport.

The firm said the facility is a significant part of TEKEVER’s UK OVERMATCH investment programme and is designed to deliver training for both internal operations teams and external customers.

The Training School has welcomed its first internal and external cohorts and is now fully operational. Designed to support consistent, high-quality training standards, the facility brings together experienced instructors, modern training resources, and an environment that mirrors real-world demands. Over the course of 2026, TEKEVER expects its training volume to exceed 120 students, supported by the formal establishment of a permanent training team within the school.

The Training School includes briefing and training rooms, simulators, hands-on technical resources, and ground-based TEKEVER aircraft and components to support practical learning. It also benefits from West Wales Airport’s established environment for unmanned aircraft activity, including access to dedicated segregated airspace for safe UAS testing and evaluation, supporting a range of mission profiles from line-of-sight trials to beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations

This capability is underpinned by TEKEVER’s acquisition of West Wales Airport, which is being developed as a long-term UK hub for training, test and evaluation.

Stewart Pearce, Head of Regulations & Training at TEKEVER, said: