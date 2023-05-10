Technology has Proven to be a Vital Ally – None of Us Can Afford to be Left Behind

As technological transformation moves at lightning speed, Wales Tech Week will help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. The event will showcase new Welsh technologies on a global stage, establishing the country as an emerging tech hub.

Alongside an explosion in artificial intelligence and automation, businesses are facing many challenges, including rising inflation and interest rates, Net Zero targets, and recruiting and retaining talented staff.

To survive and thrive, all organisations in both the public and private sector must embrace new technology and digital transformation.

Wales Tech Week 2023 in October will be crucial for all those looking to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in this increasingly digital world.

Learn to leverage tech advances

The event will be an international “hybrid” physical and online Tech Summit bringing together brilliant minds to connect, do business and explore the vast potential of technology and its benefits to business.

It will also promote Wales as a centre of expertise for new and emerging technologies, establishing Wales as a go-to destination for businesses and individuals seeking next-generation solutions.

All Wales Tech Week attendees, whether they are manufacturers, service providers or “tech-curious” professionals, will gain valuable insights into the latest technological advances. They will learn how they can leverage this knowledge to achieve their goals and drive growth.

Technology has the potential to unlock new opportunities by improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experiences, or addressing key societal challenges such as environmental concerns.

Discover resources

As Avril Lewis, managing director of the summit’s creator Technology Connected, said:

“None of us can afford to be left behind. Wales Tech Week will help attendees understand the latest opportunities and advances, and what they mean for their work and organisation, and discover the resources and networks available to support them.”

The two-day Tech Summit will explore three main themes: “Tech for Good”, “Tech for the Planet” and “Tech for Tomorrow”.

It will include keynote speeches from influential thought leaders, panel sessions, demonstration areas, and a diverse exhibition.

The sessions have been curated to benefit anyone whose organisation or professional career is influenced by technological advances across varying sectors, and for tech experts, innovators, investors, and academics.

Showcasing Welsh expertise

As well as showcasing emerging technologies and the Welsh tech ecosystem, the event will focus on promoting Wales’ world-class expertise in compound semiconductors and cyber security, and its growing fintech and blockchain sectors.

Among the standout features of the event are the Startup Alley, Pitch Platform, and investor speed dating.

The Startup Alley exhibition promises to be a showcase of exciting products, services, and apps produced by Welsh start-ups.

The Pitch Platform will host scheduled pitching sessions for clusters of Welsh technology companies. This offers an engaging and time-efficient opportunity for attendees and investors to discover innovative Welsh technologies and investment prospects.

Talent4Tech, a new and exciting addition to Wales Tech Week, will take place on the third day of the event 18th October. This immersive and informative experience is designed to attract the “tech-curious” to join Wales' ever-growing ecosystem. As the demand for tech-savvy professionals continues to soar, Talent4Tech offers a unique platform for aspiring talent, including secondary school students, graduates, returners, and transitioning workers, to connect with industry experts, discover new opportunities, and gain invaluable insights into launching and advancing their tech careers in Wales.

Technology meets opportunity

As Ms Lewis concluded:

“Wales Tech Week is where technology meets opportunity. “Amid enormous economic upheaval triggered by Brexit, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and interest rates, and rapid technological progress, the constant that has helped businesses navigate these uncertain times is technology. “Whether enabling remote working and communication, or safeguarding public and private organisations against cyber threats, technology has proven to be a vital ally in the face of adversity – we all must embrace technology and take advantage of its opportunities to remain competitive.”

With world-class speakers, global tech leaders, and investors set to share insights and inspiration, Wales Tech Week promises to be a melting pot of ideas, knowledge, and possibilities.

To register your free tickets or for more detail on Partnership and Exhibition opportunities, visit the Wales Tech Week website here