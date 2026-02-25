Technology Connected to Cease Trading

Technology Connected is set to cease trading on March 31.

A statement from managing director Avril Lewis MBE on the organisation’s website said the Board of Directors of ESTnet Ltd, trading as Technology Connected, had formally resolved to commence an orderly wind down of the company’s operations, with the intention that the company will cease trading on 31 March 2026 and will subsequently be dissolved.

It said that the decision follows an announcement by the Welsh Government confirming the dissolution of Industry Wales.

Technology Connected operates within the Industry Wales group structure.

The statement says:

“After thorough consideration of the available options, the Directors have concluded that an orderly wind down represents the most responsible course of action. While this marks the end of the organisation in its current form, it does not diminish the impact, relationships and progress built over the past 25 years.”

It continues: