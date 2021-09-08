Techniquest Welcomes a Familiar Face for a Tour of the New Science Capital

The Member of the Senedd for Cardiff South and Penarth, Vaughan Gething paid a visit to the popular tourist attraction earlier today, to see for himself, in more detail the changes delivered by the recent development of the centre.

Based right in the heart of Cardiff Bay, Techniquest has been a popular hotspot for tourists ever since it opened 34 years ago. With a collection of hands-on exhibits and live theatre shows, visitors enjoy an entertaining and educational experience as they come face-to-face with a range of activities that span across science, mathematics, engineering and technology (STEM).

It’s been a tough 18-months for the charity, which took a massive financial knock when the pandemic meant its doors had to remain closed. But now, with restrictions eased across Wales, thousands of visitors have returned to experience Techniquest once more, outstripping summer expectations.

Lesley Kirkpatrick (CEO) was on hand to show the Minister around and commented:

“It’s been a real privilege to welcome back so many thousands of visitors across the course of the summer. Watching them interact with all the new exhibits and listening to their feedback on the changes that we’ve made has been an absolute tonic after so many months of closure.”

As well as visiting on Friday, Vaughan Gething and his son were also customers a few weeks ago, when they tried out many of the new exhibits Techniquest has to offer:

“It’s really wonderful to see Techniquest back open and to see how busy it’s been. The centre has undergone massive redevelopment and it’s evident that visitors are enjoying the new space to have fun and learn about topics related to STEM. “As MS for South Cardiff and Penarth, it’s fantastic that such an iconic tourist attraction is on our doorsteps, and I’ve loved visiting with my family to explore everything that’s currently on offer. We had lots of fun during our visit, and I’m so excited to know more about the future of Techniquest and the impact it will have on the local community, the people of Wales and for the Welsh economy.”

Some of Techniquest’s newest and most popular exhibits include an indoor slide, an interactive sandbox and virtual operating table. Throughout the summer holidays, tickets have often sold out, albeit with a reduced capacity in place, and visitors have been keen to leave positive feedback on their experience. The delayed opening of the new Science Capital extension gave it a difficult start, but now Techniquest is firmly back in place as one of Wales’ most loved and iconic tourist attractions.