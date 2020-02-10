Techniquest to Host Cardiff Science Festival 2020

Techniquest will host the opening event for this year’s Cardiff Science Festival – a week-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM). An iconic venue in Cardiff for more than 30 years; Techniquest has been pivotal to STEM engagement in Wales and has welcomed millions of customers since opening.

On Thursday 13th February, visitors can interact with 2-floors of STEM-related exhibits, be entertained by unique busking activities and get a taster of what else to expect from the week-long festival.

Lloyd Williams, Content Manager at Techniquest commented;

“This is a really exciting opportunity for like-minded organisations in the city to collaborate as part of Cardiff Science Festival. Our aim at Techniquest is to make STEM accessible for all and embed science into Welsh culture, so for us it’s important to be involved with such an event. Our venue will be open between 5pm and 7pm for an evening of interactive science, and we look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces through our doors on the 13th.”

Cardiff Science Festival includes 45 events and workshops in key venues across Cardiff; which are all running as part of the week-long Festival, between 13th-18th February.

Techniquest will unveil its brand-new look later in the year, as its ‘Science Capital’ project is soon to be complete. Visitors can expect over 50 new exhibits and extended floor space, meaning even more room to explore, discover and interact with STEM-related content. The Science Capital promises to be accessible for all and bring a completely new offering to the people of Wales.